Kiley Jones and Kalah Pittman both scored as the Columbia girls soccer team beat Middleton 2-0 on Tuesday in a 4A District III elimination game.

The Wildcats will face Caldwell today with the winner advancing to Saturday’s state play-in game.

Kennedy Flint made 15 saves in net for Columbia.

VOLLEYBALL

OWYHEE 3, CAPITAL 0: Ella leishman had 10 kills as Owyhee swept Capital 25-18, 25-22, 25-8 in 5A Southern Idaho Conference play.

Mikale Roy had 14 digs for the Storm (7-9, 3-6 SIC), while Kaiya Gearhart had 13 digs.

CENTENNIAL 3, BORAH 0: Julia Velasquez had 16 digs and Audrianna Lewis had eight aces as the Patriots won 25-9, 25-8, 25-21 in SIC play.

VALLIVUE 3, CALDWELL 0: Brooke Garman had 12 kills and 15 digs as Vallivue came away with a 25-16, 25-7, 25-11 win in 4A SIC play.

Faith Saindon had 10 digs and 18 assist for the Falcons (6-12, 5-8).

PARMA 3, WEISER 1: Sam Graham had 16 kills and 13 digs, while Skylar Erickson had 13 kills and 16 digs as Parma won 25-18, 25-17, 18-25, 25-20 in 3A Snake River Valley Conference play.

Katie Compas had 40 assists for the Panthers (17-4, 7-2 SRV).

