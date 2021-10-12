PREP ROUNDUP PREP ROUNDUP: Columbia wins district elimination game By IDAHO PRESS STAFF sports@idahopress.com Oct 12, 2021 50 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kiley Jones and Kalah Pittman both scored as the Columbia girls soccer team beat Middleton 2-0 on Tuesday in a 4A District III elimination game.The Wildcats will face Caldwell today with the winner advancing to Saturday’s state play-in game.Kennedy Flint made 15 saves in net for Columbia.VOLLEYBALLOWYHEE 3, CAPITAL 0: Ella leishman had 10 kills as Owyhee swept Capital 25-18, 25-22, 25-8 in 5A Southern Idaho Conference play.Mikale Roy had 14 digs for the Storm (7-9, 3-6 SIC), while Kaiya Gearhart had 13 digs. CENTENNIAL 3, BORAH 0: Julia Velasquez had 16 digs and Audrianna Lewis had eight aces as the Patriots won 25-9, 25-8, 25-21 in SIC play.VALLIVUE 3, CALDWELL 0: Brooke Garman had 12 kills and 15 digs as Vallivue came away with a 25-16, 25-7, 25-11 win in 4A SIC play.Faith Saindon had 10 digs and 18 assist for the Falcons (6-12, 5-8).PARMA 3, WEISER 1: Sam Graham had 16 kills and 13 digs, while Skylar Erickson had 13 kills and 16 digs as Parma won 25-18, 25-17, 18-25, 25-20 in 3A Snake River Valley Conference play.Katie Compas had 40 assists for the Panthers (17-4, 7-2 SRV). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dig Kill Elimination Sport Volleyball Assist Columbia Game Caldwell Recommended for you Load comments