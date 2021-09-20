PREP ROUNDUP PREP ROUNDUP: Borah, Capital tie in girls soccer By IDAHO PRESS STAFF sports@idahopress.com Sep 20, 2021 30 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rose Msambya scored for the Borah girls soccer team as the Lions earned a 1-1 tie against Capital in 5A Southern Idaho Conference play on Monday. Molly McCabe made three saves for the Lions (2-6-1, 0-4-1 SIC), while Maddie Romberg made six saves. Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tie Soccer Team Sport Football Save Rose Msambya Capital Molly Mccabe Soccer Recommended for you Load comments