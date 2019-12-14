The Idaho Press is changing things up for its sixth annual Sports Stars Treasure Valley Athletic Awards presented by St. Luke's Sports Medicine.
This year, instead of announcing our winners ahead of time, we're naming three finalists for every category. The winners will be revealed at our ceremony in June.
So without any further ado, here are the nominees for our 2019-20 Girls Soccer Athlete of the Year.
VINNY VINSONHALER, BISHOP KELLY
- All-4A SIC first-team defender.
- 4A All-State first-team defender.
- Scored seven goals with one assist.
- Led a defense that allowed just one goal all year.
- Signed to California Baptist University.
ALEXIS HAWS, KUNA
- All-4A SIC first-team forward.
- 4A State Player of the Year.
- Scored 31 goals with 17 assists.
- Led her team to a runner-up finish at state.
KELSEY OYLER, ROCKY MOUNTAIN
- 5A SIC Player of the Year.
- 5A State Player of the Year.
- Scored 18 goals with 27 assists.
- Led her team to back-to-back state championships.
- Committed to Gonzaga.