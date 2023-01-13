5A Girls State Soccer

Centennial’s Emily Madril (20) fights for possession with Boise’s Issi Tang during a 5A state tournament game Oct. 26, the 5A girls state championship game Oct. 26, 2013.

 Idaho Press File Photo

Former Centennial High School and Boise Timbers-Thorns soccer standout Emily Madril was selected with the third overall pick by the Orlando Pride in the first round of the 2023 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Draft Thursday evening.

Born and raised in Boise, Madril moved to Florida after competing with Centennial as a freshman. In Florida she played at Navarre High School. She shined in the Sunshine State, totaling 107 goals and 70 assists. As a senior, Madril won Florida Dairy Farmer Miss Soccer and FHSAA 4A Player of the Year.

