Boise midfielder Sammy Smith (7) and Eagle midfielder Mackenzie Brown (23) race for the ball during 5A girls state soccer action on Oct. 21, 2021.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Boise High junior Sammy Smith will be representing the United States in yet another sport.

Smith was named to the U.S. National Team for the FIFA U-17 Women’s Soccer World Cup on Thursday and will join the team for next month's tournament in India. Smith is also a member of the U.S. Ski Team where she has represented the country in various junior competitions in the past.

