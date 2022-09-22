Boise High junior Sammy Smith will be representing the United States in yet another sport.
Smith was named to the U.S. National Team for the FIFA U-17 Women’s Soccer World Cup on Thursday and will join the team for next month's tournament in India. Smith is also a member of the U.S. Ski Team where she has represented the country in various junior competitions in the past.
“I’m super excited, it’s always been my dream to represent the U.S. in both skiing and soccer,” Smith told the Idaho Press. “It’s finally happening.”
This will mark the first time that Smith has represented the United States in soccer competition. She has attended domestic camps since her eighth grade year, but until this point hasn’t made any teams out of there. Now she gets to join a program which has won four FIFA World Cups on the senior level, as well as many titles at younger levels. The U.S. U-17 team has never won a World Cup title since the event began in 2008.
“The U.S. Women’s soccer team has dominated the international stage for the last however long it’s been,” Smith said. “Getting to play for arguably the top soccer country in the world is something pretty special. Obviously, it fluctuates year to year and I’m not saying the U.S. is undoubtedly better than every other country, but it’s definitely one of the top.”
She is one of seven forwards selected to the team, and one of only two who have yet to play in a game at the U-17 level for the United States. She leaves Sunday for a team camp in Dubai before heading over to India for the tournament. The United States will open against host India on Oct. 11 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The 19,000-seat stadium is expected to be filled to capacity for the match.
“I haven’t played in front of a stage to even a ninth of that size,” Smith said. “I think it’s going to be incredible to get to play the host country and will be pretty unbelievable. The number of people that are going to be there, the environment, it will be one of a kind."
The U.S. will open play against India at 8:30 a.m. MDT. The U.S. will also face Brazil and Morocco in group play on Oct. 14 and Oct. 17, respectively. All three matches will be televised on FS2.
The top two teams in each group will advance to the knockout stage.
Making the World Cup team means Smith will have to leave the Brave soccer and cross country teams right as they are getting into district and state competitions. While Smith admits it is hard to leave those teams at such a crucial junction, this is a chance that doesn’t come around that often.
“For soccer, we’ve been so close with four straight state runners-up in a row,” Smith said. “We thought this was our year, and I know our team can still do it. It will just be hard not being a part of that. And for cross country, we are going for a fivepeat this year. Missing out on that is obviously less than ideal. But playing in a World Cup is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”