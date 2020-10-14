MERIDIAN — The Boise girls soccer team waited all season for this matchup.
Logan Smith made sure it was worth the wait.
Boise’s junior forward took a pass from senior Kendra McDaniel with less than two minutes to play and converted on the open net for the game winning-goal, as the Brave beat Rocky Mountain 2-1 on Wednesday in the 5A District III Championship game.
“I saw the ball that Kendra was looking to play, so I was running on to it,” Smith said. “I was really hoping I didn’t miss that last shot.”
The game marked the first time Boise (11-0-0) had played Rocky Mountain (12-1-0) since the Grizzlies beat the Brave 4-3 in last year’s 5A State Championship game. Rocky Mountain also beat Boise in last year’s district title game and in 2018’s State Championship game.
“Every single year we play them, it’s always a really close game,” said McDaniel. “To finally finish out with a win is something I think we deserved.”
Despite meeting four times in each of the past two seasons — two regular season games, as well as the district and state championship games — Wednesday marked the first time this season the state’s top two teams in recent years met. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 5A Southern Idaho Conference split into two separate divisions. The West Division consisted of schools from the West Ada School District and Kuna, who were able to start their seasons in early September. The East Division was made up of the four Boise School District schools and Skyview, who started their seasons a couple weeks later.
Because of the staggered start dates, cross-divisional games were not played. Boise and Rocky Mountain both swept through their divisional schedule, setting up a championship game between two unbeatens.
“With this year being so being so unique, not playing each other in the regular season, I think it meant that much more,” said first-year Boise coach Nicole Arsenault, who had been Rocky Mountain’s junior varsity coach last year. “Not getting to see any West Ada teams until district finals left both of us coming in blind, where typically we have a couple of rounds to prepare for it and coaches on both sides are adjusting. This year the kids really got to just play. For us I think it was a cool opportunity to wipe the slate clean.”
Boise certainly looked like it was prepared for the game early on. The Brave put three shots on Rocky Mountain goalkeeper Kasey Wardle, all of which the Grizzlies’ netminder was able to stop.
The Brave’s best chance to score before the half came with just under 15 minutes until halftime when Smith found her younger sister, freshman Samantha Smith on a crossing pass in front of the Rocky Mountain net. With a Grizzly defender on her, Samantha Smith slid to try and take a shot, which went wide right of the net.
Samantha Smith had another shot with less that eight minutes left in the half when she fired an open shot just wide left of the net.
The two teams went into the half scoreless.
“Soccer, anytime it’s tight or scoreless, it’s pretty hard to predict,” Arsenault said. “So we just knew we had to continue to do what we were doing and then hopefully put one in the back of the net.”
Rocky Mountain broke the scoreless tie three minutes into the second half with a Jada Torpey header off a corner kick. But being in a 1-0 hole did not stop the Brave attack.
Kayden Hulquist took a shot that forced Wardle, who finished with six saves, to make a diving stop. Samantha Smith sent a shot over the cross bar with 20 minutes left.
Finally with 16 minutes on the clock, Logan Smith received a long pass inside the Rocky Mountain box and was taken down by a defender for a Boise penalty kick. Madeline Colborn converted the penalty kick to tie the game.
Boise broke the tie in the 78th minute. McDaniel saw Logan Smith running for the net and connected a pass to her. Smith was able to get past both Wardle and the final Grizzly defender before tapping in the game-winner.
“The last little bit of the game a lot of time it’s hard to get that last push of momentum,” McDaniel said. “But I think we all really wanted to finish out the game and not go into overtime. So I was looking to put it in over the top. I saw Logan and it seemed like a great opportunity to get it in on goal.”
Both teams will enter next week’s state tournament on opposite sides of the bracket, so there is a chance the two teams can meet again in the state title game for a third straight year on Oct. 24 at Coeur d’Alene High.
The state tournament begins Oct. 22 with Boise facing the winner of Saturday’s play-in game between Coeur d’Alene and Mountain View in the first round. Rocky Mountain will open up against the runner-up in the District V-VI Tournament.
“It feels great to get a district title, but for me I’m a senior and this is my last chance to get a state title,” McDaniel said. “So that’s something that is obviously the end goal. If we get in the opportunity to be in the final, I hope we can put it away, just like this one.”