It's as if Sophie Hills had prepared a thesis statement for the impending question.
The Boise High senior goalie could have picked any number of NCAA Division I schools, especially any school where the present starter wasn't going to have two more years of eligibility.
Hills, who carries a 4.0 grade-point average, said the answer is simple.
Oh, and by the way, the starting goalie at the school she gave an oral commitment to is a Boise High graduate.
Hills picked the University of Portland, which has established a strong program in the last two decades.
"I think I can earn a lot from Bre (Norris, Portland's starting goalie) even through she will be there for two more years," Hills said. "She'll challenge me to be better rather than me going to a school where maybe I'd be a starter earlier."
"At UP, we definitely have a good goalkeeper union," Norris said. "(Hills) is definitely going to be in for some fun and we're excited to have her."
In addition to Norris, Portland has two other former Boise players and two of its assistant coaches are Boise graduates.
So there's a sense of comfortability for Hills, who will sign during the early signing period in November.
Hills is headed to the West Coast Conference, which has established a presence in NCAA Division I in the last two decades. Portland won national championships in 2005 and 2002; BYU took second last year; and Santa Clara won two years ago and in 2001.
She is looking forward to the challenge that lies before her.
"No doubt, 100 percent, she's a Division I athlete for sure," Boise coach Nicole Arsenault said of Hills, a three-year starter. "She communicates well with her defense and organizes well. She's made some spectacular saves. She stepped in as a sophomore and just killed it."
Boise takes a 15-1 record to the State 5A tournament, which begins Thursday at Bonneville High School in Idaho Falls. The second-seeded Brave take on No. 7-seeded Timberline at 9 a.m.
After opening the season with a 4-0 win over traditional state power Rocky Mountain, the Brave were shut out 2-0 by Rocky Mountain in the game to decide the Southern Idaho Conference championship on Sept. 26.
The Brave bounced back to edge Rocky Mountain 1-0 in the 5A District Championship game last week.
Hills has allowed just six goals in 16 matches to go along with 10 shutouts. Two of the goals came in a 3-2 win over Eagle in late August. Boise opened the year with four straight shutouts.
As Boise's last line of defense, Hills has been nothing short of remarkable. Equally remarkable is she does it being legally blind in her left eye.
Her family knew something was wrong since she had been experiencing head aches most of her early childhood. Finally in the second grade she was diagnosed with Amblyopia.
She wears prescription sports googles in goal. While they help, they don't give her perfect vision.
"I've worked very hard to adapt to my eyesight," Hills said. "My depth perception in my left eye is not corrected with glasses so I am very right eye dominant."
Arsenault is proud of Hills' play as a whole.
"She's been the only goalkeeper on our roster," the coach said. "She's played every minute of every game. If you don't have a good goalkeeper you'll always struggle. It helps that she has two all-conference center backs in front of her."
Said Hills: "My defensive line has saved me many, many times. They're very strong and we work well together."
Boise has finished as the state runner-up the last four years. The Brave came into the season adamant that this would be the year to break through for a state title.
Then their best player and easily the best player in the state — junior forward Sammy Smith — was selected to play for the U.S. in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India. On Monday, in her first action, Smith scored two goals in a 4-0 win over Morocco.
"In the last week we're coming into our stride playing without Sammy," Arsenault said.
Hills believes even without Smith her team is ready for state.
"Sammy has always played a key role on this team and we love Sammy and she's been a great leader," Hills said. "She was a big loss, but we have so much talent on this team and we can adapt to any situation. We have so much depth. The loss of Sammy was big but we've filled in the gaps well."