...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SUNDAY NIGHT TO 10 AM
MDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From midnight Sunday night to 10 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Boise players celebrate after capturing the State 5A championship in a 2-0 win over Centennial on Saturday in Idaho Falls.
IDAHO FALLS — With clouds looming overhead, the Boise Brave and the Centennial Patriots took to the field to determine who the 5A state girls soccer champion Saturday afternoon.
The wind and rain never relented, adding an additional challenge to an already tough matchup between two powerhouse schools. But Boise prevailed 2-0, breaking a string of four straight runner-up finishes.
Then again, what would championship soccer be without a few hurdles?
“At this point, these girls wouldn’t know what to do with good state weather,” Boise coach Nicole Arsenault said, reflecting on previous tournaments.
If the weather was a factor, neither team showed it.
“They knew the cold was something they couldn’t control, so we focused on things we could control,” Arsenault said.
Boise came out strong, quickly taking control of the field. With the wind on its side, it was able to keep the ball in scoring distance.
Boise senior Annie Liebich sunk the first goal and a roar erupted from the Boise fans. Soon after, Kunie Hirai knocked in another shot, giving the Braves a 2-0 lead over the Patriots heading into the second half.
But now the weather was not in the Brave's favor.
“Second half, we had the wind going against us and that was a challenge, but our back line stepped up and held them down,” Liebich said.
Despite their best efforts, and some great shots on the goal, Centennial never managed to get on the scoreboard.
“We gave it our best shot and sometimes it goes your way, sometimes it doesn’t,” Centennial coach Oliver Frick said.
Last year, Boise found itself on the losing end of a similar situation. The Brave played fell to Lake City 1-0.
Coming into this game, the Brave were hungry for redemption.
“Our game plan was to play our game,” Arsenault said. “If we did everything we could right, they wouldn’t have the opportunities to capitalize on our mistakes.”
After last year’s loss, Liebich noticed a shift in the energy of her team. That shift was evident on the field.
“Once you lose so much, you kind of get used to it,” she said. “I don’t think that was our mentality this year. We really wanted to change.”
Despite the outcome of the game, Frick is proud of the effort his players put forth. To him the loss is not a reflection of mistakes made, but rather a showcase of the excess of skill on both teams.
“When you have so much talent on the field, it comes down to a moment of quality from a player who can put the game away,” he said. “I think it could have gone either way with the players that were on the field.”
With Centennial's record at state tournaments, it’s difficult to argue with that analysis.
Centennial claimed the 5A title in 2014, 2015 and 2017. The last time Boise won a championship game was in 2013.
As she prepared to walk off the field, Liebich paused to acknowledge one specific player. A senior who tipped the scales for her team in the second half of the game.
“Sophie Hills is underrated,” Liebich said. “She is an amazing goalkeeper and she should be on every headline.”
• Defending state champ Lake City prevailed against Rocky Mountain 6-5 on penalty kicks to decided third place.
• Eagle edged Highland 4-3 on penalty kicks to capture the consolation title.
4A
Top-seeded Bishop Kelly shut out defending state champion Twin Falls 2-0 to capture a state championship at Post Falls.
Gracie Rhodes scored both goals for the Knights (19-1-0).
• In the consolation final, Vallivue edged Bonneville 1-0.
3A
Sun Valley got a measure of revenge, topping Fruitland 3-0 in the state title match at Twin Falls.
Fruitland beat Sun Valley in the state final last year.