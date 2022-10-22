Support Local Journalism


IDAHO FALLS — With clouds looming overhead, the Boise Brave and the Centennial Patriots took to the field to determine who the 5A state girls soccer champion Saturday afternoon.

The wind and rain never relented, adding an additional challenge to an already tough matchup between two powerhouse schools. But Boise prevailed 2-0, breaking a string of four straight runner-up finishes.

