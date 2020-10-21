In her four years with the Bishop Kelly girls soccer team, Mia Cartwright has experienced different ranges of emotions: The good and the bad, the triumphant and the heartbreaking.
As a freshman, she missed the tournament with a sprained ankle as Bishop Kelly won the state title for the second straight year. As a sophomore, she scored the game winner in the 75th minute of the state championship game against Sandpoint, helping the Knights extend the title streak to three years.
And then, there was the excruciating loss to Sandpoint last year in the state semifinals, when the Bulldogs beat the Knights in the 13th round of penalty kicks. But as Cartwright enters the state tournament for the final time today, the senior forward looks to end her career — and state tournament experience — on a high note.
Bishop Kelly (10-0-0) begins its quest for its third state title in four years — and ninth in the last 14 — with a first-round game against Twin Falls at 9 a.m. at Hillcrest High in Ammon.
“It is my senior year, and I want to end it with a state title,” Cartwright said. “All the new freshmen on the team have never experienced that before. I think we're a really close group this year and just winning the state title is something you can experience as a team and it makes all the hard work worth it.”
Cartwright is a four-year starter for the Knights, despite the ankle injury derailing the end of her freshman year. During her four years, she has scored 47 goals, recorded 13 assists, with 13 goals and three assists coming in this shortened season.
She was a first-team All-4A Southern Idaho Conference selection as a junior and a second-team selection as a sophomore.
“Mia is one of the hardest working players on our team, both in practices and in games,” said Bishop Kelly coach Meagan Lyons. “To go along with that she's one of the sweetest girls and she plays best when she's having fun. That's been our focus this year, it's her senior year, have fun, do what you can do. It's been fun to watch her play this year, you can see on her face how much fun she's having while competing at a high level.”
Cartwright entered the Bishop Kelly program in 2017, the same year that Lyons was hired as the Knights' coach, but that wasn't the first time the two had crossed paths. Cartwright had been a player in the Boise Nationals club program, while Lyons had been a coach there following her college career.
One of her early impressions of Cartwright, Lyons said, was how much she loved to play soccer. She remembers Cartwright's father telling her that she wanted to train 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“She just loved it at an early age and worked really hard,” Lyons said. “So I knew who she was coming into her freshman year. She's a player who's very crafty on the ball, has great technical skill and has a flair that some players don't have, which makes her fun to watch.”
Since both Lyons and Cartwright have come into the program, Bishop Kelly has continued the dominance that is expected of the program. Over the past four years, the Knights have posted a 73-1-1 record. But as impressive as that record is, the one loss — that semifinal loss to Sandpoint — is one that stands out.
After playing the Bulldogs — whom they had beat in the state title games in 2016, '17 and '18 — to a scoreless tie in regulation and two overtime periods, a marathon shootout period ended with Sandpoint coming away with a 10-9 victory, ending Bishop Kelly's 84-game unbeaten streak.
While it hasn't been a loss the Knights have dwelled on, it's certainly one that's been on the forefront of their minds.
“I think it's definitely a motivating factor,” Cartwright said. “The way we lost on PKs last year, it wasn't ideal. This year we want to go out and prove we're still a good hardworking team and we want all the hard work that we put in this year worth it.”
If the Knights do win the title, they will not have to go through Sandpoint to get it. The Bulldogs were upset by Moscow at the 4A District I-II Tournament, ending its season.
For Cartwright, this weekend will be the last of her competitive soccer career. After graduating from Bishop Kelly, she plans to attend either Boise State or Idaho State next season and pursue a career as a psychiatrist. Cartwright says she wants to focus on school, so she won't be looking to join the soccer team at either school.
“I've been playing soccer since I was 5,” said Cartwright. “It's just been part of that routine for my entire life and something that I'm used to. I'm really going to have to adjust to all that free time.”