Notes: The Idaho Press does not choose the All-conference teams. They are chosen by the league's coaches.
The 3A Snake River Valley Conference does not select an All-League list.
5A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kelsey Oyler, jr., M, Rocky Mountain
COACH OF THE YEAR: Donal Kaehler, Rocky Mountain
FIRST TEAM
Ava Ranson, sr., F, Timberline; Larissa Wegner, jr., F, Rocky Mountain; Logan Smith, so., F, Boise; Violet Rademacher, so., M, Rocky Mountain; Payton Baratcart, sr., M, Boise; Sophie Drown, jr., M, Eagle; Brooke Snyder, jr., M, Mountain View; Nicole Gieser, sr., D, Rocky Mountain; Brynn Celani, so., D, Timberline; Katelyn Alcorn, sr., D, Timberline; Kenzie Kluksdal, sr., D, Boise; Kasey Wardle, jr., GK, Rocky Mountain
SECOND TEAM
Eden Makaafi, sr., F, Borah; Mariah Albin, sr., F, Boise; Bradie Garven, jr., F, Eagle; Brooke Christie, jr., M, Timberline; Hayden Wilsey, so., M, Timberline; Kendra McDaniel, jr., M, Boise; Jade Maldonado, jr., M, Centennial; Helene Pereda, jr., D, Borah; Elle Cox, sr., D, Eagle; Callie Baker, sr., D, Mountain View; Audrey Hawes, jr., D, Boise; Bre Norris, jr., GK, Boise
HONORABLE MENTION
Olivia Vance, sr., F, Mountain View; Sophia Avalos, fr., F, Mountain View; Keeley Cross, jr., F, Capital; Nadia Kincaid, so., F, Rocky Mountain; Chloe Bowes, so., F, Timberline; Kearney Hoggan, sr., M, Eagle; Kenadee Stucki, sr., M, Skyview; Ainsley Terada, jr., M, Rocky Mountain; Kinsee Finlee, so., M, Meridian; Lily Transtrum, sr., M, Borah; Zoe Koci, sr., M, Borah; Kaydree Rapp, jr., M, Mountain View; Maeve Pierson, sr., M, Timberline; Kayla Wallace, so., M, Eagle; London Carter, so., M, Timberline; Chloe Flynn, jr., D, Borah; Sydney Shafer, jr., D, Borah; Allyse Bergdolt, so., D, Eagle; Kody Epp, sr., D, Eagle; Cailey Mae Hodkins, so., D, Centennial; Kenzie Thiel, sr., D, Capital; Kaylee Gallegos, jr., D, Meridian; Emily Miller, sr., D, Meridian; Madison Treasure, so., D, Meridian; Molly McCabe, fr., GK, Borah; Kylee McDonald, sr., GK, Timberline; Justine Humphrey, sr., GK, Mountain View
4A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Peyton Dion, jr., M, Columbia
COACH OF THE YEAR: Chris Reynolds, Kuna
FIRST TEAM
Alexis Haws, jr., F, Kuna; Mia Cartwright, jr., F, Bishop Kelly; Shaelyn Olsen, fr., F, Caldwell; Leslie Castrejon, sr., M, Caldwell; Alexis Pond, jr., M, Bishop Kelly; Emalie Wood, sr., M, Middleton; Goldie Mumford, jr., M, Emmett; Isabella Vinsonhaler, sr., D, Bishop Kelly; Molly Simpson, sr., D, Columbia; Kassie Gorton, jr., D, Kuna; Brenna Bagley, jr., D, Nampa; Kaydence Moore, jr., GK, Caldwell
SECOND TEAM
Briana Woods, sr., F, Vallivue; Jayla Ponce, jr., F, Kuna; Sydney Cromwell, sr., F, Bishop Kelly; Jordan Armstrong, jr., M, Kuna; Sage Stroud, jr., M, Ridgevue; Lizbeth Soto, so., M, Vallivue; Erin Harrington, so., M, Bishop Kelly; Ali Chatterton, jr., D, Bishop Kelly; Anna Schwerd, sr., D, Ridgevue; Josie Brence, jr., D, Middleton; Natalie Phillips, sr., GK, Bishop Kelly
HONORABLE MENTION
Kaylee Fone, jr., F, Columbia; Isis Villafane, fr., F, Ridgevue; Yessenia Morales, jr., F, Columbia; Kylie Howard, sr., F, Middleton; Gracie Schmitt, jr., F, Middleton; Katie Hanna, sr., F, Nampa; Amina Bah, jr., F, Kuna; Maggie Novosel, so., M, Bishop Kelly; Natasja Davis, so., M, Kuna; Faith Hodge, so., M, Vallivue; Samantha Wind, so., M, Kuna; Raquel Landa, so., M, Vallivue; Addi Wyatt, jr., M, Middleton; Baily Davis, sr., D, Kuna; Jaedyn Rhoton, sr., D, Vallivue; Emma Titus, jr., D, Kuna; Mia Nottingham, jr., D, Columbia; Savanna Marting, jr., D, Vallivue; Kathleen McGrath, jr., D, Bishop Kelly; Katie Barton, fr., D, Ridgevue; Victoria Massey, jr., D, Emmett; Ariel Kotte, sr., GK, Kuna; Madison Oswald, sr., GK, Nampa; Kendra Woods, jr., GK, Vallivue; Kylin Olsen, sr., F, Caldwell