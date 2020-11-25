Note: The Idaho Press does not choose the All-conference teams. They are chosen by the league's coaches.
The 3A Snake River Valley Conference does not select an All-League list
5A Southern Idaho Conference
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kelsey Oyler, sr., M, Rocky Mountain
COACH OF THE YEAR: Chris Reynolds, Kuna
FIRST TEAM
F: Logan Smith, jr., Boise; F: Lexy Haws, sr., Kuna; F: Nadia Kincaid, jr., Rocky Mountain; M: Violet Rademacher, jr., Rocky Mountain; M: Kendra McDaniel, jr., Boise; M: Samantha Smith, fr., Boise; M: Kaydree Rapp, Sr., Mountain View; M: Natasja Davis, jr., Kuna; D: Annie Liebich, so, Boise; D: Mary Meeks, sr., Rocky Mountain; D: Samantha Wind, jr., Kuna; D: Madeline Bean, sr., Timberline; GK: Kasy Wardle, sr., Rocky Mountain
SECOND TEAM
F: Avery McBride, jr., Mountain View; F: Jayla Ponce, sr., Kuna; F: Sophia Avalos, so., Mountain View; F: Olivia Taylor, sr., Skyview; F: Hayden Wilsey, jr., Timberline; M: Jade Maldonado, sr., Centennial; M: Brook Christie, sr., Timberline; M: Ellie Kubena, jr., Borah; M: Marissa Baird, sr., Eagle; M: London Carter, jr., Timberline; M: Brook Snyder, sr., Mountain View; D: Halle Dastrup, sr., Mountain View; D: Helene Pereda, sr., Borah; D: Evie Bretz, so., Boise; D: Megan Gustafson, sr., Timberline; D: Lilly Anson, sr., Timberline; D: Abby Munn, jr., Centennial; D: Sydney Schafer. sr., Borah: D: Jailynn Mclean. sr., Mountain View; D: Reese Case, jr., Skyview; GK: Molly McCabe, so., Borah; GK: Audrey Taylor, jr., Timberline
HONORABLE MENTION
F: Ellie Schatz, fr., Borah; M: Kylie McLaughlin, so., Skyview; M: Taylor Mendez, sr., Centennial; M: Olivia Taylor, sr., Eagle; M: Ainsley Terada, sr., Rocky Mountain; M: Lexy Haws, sr., Kuna; M: Afton Rasco, jr., Timberline; D: Emma Titus, sr., Kuna; D: Brynn McGarvey, sr., Rocky Mountain; D: Brynn Celani, jr., Timberline; D: Cloe Flynn, sr., Borah; D: Karissa Eimber, sr., Meridian; GK: Sophie Hills, so; Boise; GK: Bailey Blancett, sr., Eagle; GK: Viviana Ochoa, jr., Meridian; GK: Kaiya Pardue, so., Centennial
4A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kaydence Moore, sr., GK, Caldwell
COACH OF THE YEAR: Kevin Solis, Emmett
FIRST TEAM
F: Kaylee Fone, sr., Columbia; F: Sara Sabala, sr., Bishop Kelly; F: Shaelynn Olsen, so., Caldwell; F: Alondra Osuna, so., Vallivue; M: Peyton Dion, sr., Columbia; M: Mia Cartwright, sr., Bishop Kelly; M: Ali Chatterton, sr., M: Bishop Kelly; M: Goldie Mumford, sr., Emmett; M: Addi Wyatt, sr., Middleton; D: Maggie Avey, so., Bishop Kelly; D: Kirsten Jonas, jr., Columbia; D: Lexi Chatterton, so., Bishop Kelly; GK: Kendra Woods, sr., Vallivue
SECOND TEAM
F: Katlyn Munoz, sr., Emmett; F: Gracie Schmitt, sr., Middleton; Maggie Novosel, jr., Bishop Kelly; M: Lizbeth Soto, jr., Vallivue; M: Vanessa Arizmendi, sr., Columbia; M: Noelle Overstreet, so., Nampa; M: Alyssa Soto, so., Vallivue; M: Grace Moore, so., Middleton; D: Josie Brence, sr., Middleton; D: Victoria Massey, sr., Emmett; D: Giselle Soto, sr., Vallivue; GK: Dylyn Davis, sr., Middleton; GK: Hanna Castro, jr., Ridgevue
HONORABLE MENTION
F: Sophie Schmautz, fr., Bishop Kelly; F: Yessenia Morales, sr., Columbia; F: Faith Meine, sr., Middleton; F: Danika Hartman, so., Nampa; Amanda Clampit, sr., Vallivue; M: Erin Harrington, jr., Bishop Kelly; M: Evelyn Araiza, so., Caldwell; M: Caroline Oravec, sr., Caldwell; M: Andrea Gutierrez, sr., Columbia; M: Chelsea Brennan, sr., Emmett; M: Sage McCallister, sr., Middleton; D: Gracie Rhodes, fr., Bishop Kelly; D: Margaret Smock, so., Bishop Kelly; D: Abby Foster, fr., Caldwell; D: Sage Myers, sr., Columbia; D: Kate Wilson, sr., Middleton; D: Sam Callahan, sr., Middleton; D: Kira Chavez, sr., Nampa; D: Isabella Luna, sr., Ridgevue; D: Katie Barton, so., Ridgevue; D: Averie Bayne, so., Vallivue