Rocky Mountain Boise SOCCER03.JPG

Rocky Mountain forward Kelsey Oyler (5) dribbles the ball past Boise midfielder Madeline Colborn (16) during the 5A state girls soccer championship match on Oct. 27.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

Note: The Idaho Press does not choose the All-conference teams. They are chosen by the league's coaches.

The 3A Snake River Valley Conference does not select an All-League list

5A Southern Idaho Conference

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kelsey Oyler, sr., M, Rocky Mountain

COACH OF THE YEAR: Chris Reynolds, Kuna

FIRST TEAM

F: Logan Smith, jr., Boise; F: Lexy Haws, sr., Kuna; F: Nadia Kincaid, jr., Rocky Mountain; M: Violet Rademacher, jr., Rocky Mountain; M: Kendra McDaniel, jr., Boise; M: Samantha Smith, fr., Boise; M: Kaydree Rapp, Sr., Mountain View; M: Natasja Davis, jr., Kuna; D: Annie Liebich, so, Boise; D: Mary Meeks, sr., Rocky Mountain; D: Samantha Wind, jr., Kuna; D: Madeline Bean, sr., Timberline; GK: Kasy Wardle, sr., Rocky Mountain

SECOND TEAM

F: Avery McBride, jr., Mountain View; F: Jayla Ponce, sr., Kuna; F: Sophia Avalos, so., Mountain View; F: Olivia Taylor, sr., Skyview; F: Hayden Wilsey, jr., Timberline; M: Jade Maldonado, sr., Centennial; M: Brook Christie, sr., Timberline; M: Ellie Kubena, jr., Borah; M: Marissa Baird, sr., Eagle; M: London Carter, jr., Timberline; M: Brook Snyder, sr., Mountain View; D: Halle Dastrup, sr., Mountain View; D: Helene Pereda, sr., Borah; D: Evie Bretz, so., Boise; D: Megan Gustafson, sr., Timberline; D: Lilly Anson, sr., Timberline; D: Abby Munn, jr., Centennial; D: Sydney Schafer. sr., Borah: D: Jailynn Mclean. sr., Mountain View; D: Reese Case, jr., Skyview; GK: Molly McCabe, so., Borah; GK: Audrey Taylor, jr., Timberline

HONORABLE MENTION

F: Ellie Schatz, fr., Borah; M: Kylie McLaughlin, so., Skyview; M: Taylor Mendez, sr., Centennial; M: Olivia Taylor, sr., Eagle; M: Ainsley Terada, sr., Rocky Mountain; M: Lexy Haws, sr., Kuna; M: Afton Rasco, jr., Timberline; D: Emma Titus, sr., Kuna; D: Brynn McGarvey, sr., Rocky Mountain; D: Brynn Celani, jr., Timberline; D: Cloe Flynn, sr., Borah; D: Karissa Eimber, sr., Meridian; GK: Sophie Hills, so; Boise; GK: Bailey Blancett, sr., Eagle; GK: Viviana Ochoa, jr., Meridian; GK: Kaiya Pardue, so., Centennial

4A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kaydence Moore, sr., GK, Caldwell

COACH OF THE YEAR: Kevin Solis, Emmett

FIRST TEAM

F: Kaylee Fone, sr., Columbia; F: Sara Sabala, sr., Bishop Kelly; F: Shaelynn Olsen, so., Caldwell; F: Alondra Osuna, so., Vallivue; M: Peyton Dion, sr., Columbia; M: Mia Cartwright, sr., Bishop Kelly; M: Ali Chatterton, sr., M: Bishop Kelly; M: Goldie Mumford, sr., Emmett; M: Addi Wyatt, sr., Middleton; D: Maggie Avey, so., Bishop Kelly; D: Kirsten Jonas, jr., Columbia; D: Lexi Chatterton, so., Bishop Kelly; GK: Kendra Woods, sr., Vallivue

SECOND TEAM

F: Katlyn Munoz, sr., Emmett; F: Gracie Schmitt, sr., Middleton; Maggie Novosel, jr., Bishop Kelly; M: Lizbeth Soto, jr., Vallivue; M: Vanessa Arizmendi, sr., Columbia; M: Noelle Overstreet, so., Nampa; M: Alyssa Soto, so., Vallivue; M: Grace Moore, so., Middleton; D: Josie Brence, sr., Middleton; D: Victoria Massey, sr., Emmett; D: Giselle Soto, sr., Vallivue; GK: Dylyn Davis, sr., Middleton; GK: Hanna Castro, jr., Ridgevue

HONORABLE MENTION

F: Sophie Schmautz, fr., Bishop Kelly; F: Yessenia Morales, sr., Columbia; F: Faith Meine, sr., Middleton; F: Danika Hartman, so., Nampa; Amanda Clampit, sr., Vallivue; M: Erin Harrington, jr., Bishop Kelly; M: Evelyn Araiza, so., Caldwell; M: Caroline Oravec, sr., Caldwell; M: Andrea Gutierrez, sr., Columbia; M: Chelsea Brennan, sr., Emmett; M: Sage McCallister, sr., Middleton; D: Gracie Rhodes, fr., Bishop Kelly; D: Margaret Smock, so., Bishop Kelly; D: Abby Foster, fr., Caldwell; D: Sage Myers, sr., Columbia; D: Kate Wilson, sr., Middleton; D: Sam Callahan, sr., Middleton; D: Kira Chavez, sr., Nampa; D: Isabella Luna, sr., Ridgevue; D: Katie Barton, so., Ridgevue; D: Averie Bayne, so., Vallivue

