AMMON, Idaho — This year’s 5A state title had something to go along with it that the Timberline boys soccer team didn’t have last year: An unbeaten season.

After going all season without giving up any defeats, the Wolves pulled off a nail biter for the second day in a row Saturday in the 5A State Championship game, beating Boise 1-0 to claim their second straight state title.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

