AMMON, Idaho — This year’s 5A state title had something to go along with it that the Timberline boys soccer team didn’t have last year: An unbeaten season.
After going all season without giving up any defeats, the Wolves pulled off a nail biter for the second day in a row Saturday in the 5A State Championship game, beating Boise 1-0 to claim their second straight state title.
“It’s hard as the top team, being the top team that won state last year,” said Timberline senior midfielder Kai Hatton. “Everyone gives their best game against you, and we knew at the beginning of the season it was going to be tough, because we had a target on the back all year. It makes it fell so much better that every team was gunning for us, and we still finished undefeated.”
Timberline (20-0-2) also won their semifinal game 1-0 against Lake City on Friday after goalkeeper Parker Gropp made a huge save on a penalty kick late after coming in for an injured Ben Anderson. On Saturday, Gropp stopped both shots he faced and Kyle Atkinson bent in a goal in the 17th minute, which ended up being the championship winner.
“This means so much, to be able to show off with my team and win another championship with my team, I couldn’t be happier,” said Gropp. “It was the last game I’m probably ever going to play in soccer. I love these guys so much. I couldn’t ask for a better team, I couldn’t ask for a better family.”
Saturday’s game, played in the cold and rain at Hillcrest High, was one that was very physical from both sides from the beginning, with the Brave putting the pressure on in the Timberline zone early, trying to get a goal.
It got so physical that at one point in the first half, the referee stopped the game and gave each side a warning.
“I think composure is the heart of who this team is,” Timberline coach Adrian Kane said about surviving the early pressure. “They’re composed on the ball, they’re composed when we got to go through tough circumstances. They’re very even-keeled, they don't lose their heads and they stayed focused. It’s not an easy thing to do for high school boys, it’s easy to lose your head. We didn’t get sucked into it.”
One of the most physical plays came roughly 15 minutes in, when Timberline forward Zane Davis took a hard elbow straight to the nose.
Davis lay on the grass, agonizing in pain for several minutes, holding his face. When he took his hands away from it, blood was visible. He was taken out for the rest of the first half, his nose was bandaged up tightly and he returned for the second half.
Kane wasn’t sure whether or not Davis suffered a broken nose, but he said he was going to at least need stiches afterward.
Davis’s injury inspired his teammates.
“When we saw him on the ground, we were like we really need to step up,” said Gropp. “He’s one of the best strikers in the state, so if we wanted a goal, we had to keep up the pressure, keep it on the ground. I feel like we fight well with adversity, our team is really good at pushing through the adversity given to us.”
A few minutes later, Atkinson beat multiple defenders and fired a rocket on the net, which hit in the upper right corner.
“I was right behind it and I was like ‘oh my God, I think it’s going in,” said Hatton. “What a goal and what a moment for him.”
Timberline put six more shots on Boise goalkeeper Eli Brockl, but were unable to get any more past him. It didn’t matter as Timberline’s defense was able to limit the Brave’s offensive opportunities.
Even when Boise (17-2-3) attacked, the Wolves’ defense were able to come up with steals or force shots wide of the net.
“Our backline, they’ve been incredibly solid the entire year,” said Kane. “Our center backs and outside backs were winning balls in the air. We knew Boise likes to play direct down to the back, and we were going to have to battle for air balls. The whole back line, they did what we asked them to do.”
• Coeur d'Alene shut out Borah 3-0 in the consolation final.
4A
CALDWELL 4, BISHOP KELLY 3 (penalty kicks): The Cougars finished the season unbeaten, but they went through a gauntlet against the Knights in a title match decided in a shootout at Post Falls.
The Cougars finished 20-0-1 and Bishop Kelly ended at 10-6-2. Four of the Knights' losses were to Caldwell. The Cougars won the league matches 2-0 and 1-0 and beat Bishop Kelly 1-0 in the District III championship game.