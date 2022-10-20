Support Local Journalism


Kaitlyn Slocum scored the equalizer with less than five minutes left in regulation, then scored one of Rocky Mountain’s penalty kicks as the Grizzlies’ girls soccer team advanced 5-4 in penalty kicks after playing Highland to a 3-3 tie through regulation and two overtimes on Thursday in the first round of the 5A State Tournament.

No. 3-seeded Rocky Mountain (16-1-0) advances to the semifinals where it will face Boise for the fourth time this season and the fifth straight season at state. Rocky Mountain fell to the Brave in the semifinals last season after beating them in the state championship game each year from 2018-20.

