It was quite the first year for first-year coach Adrian Kane.
Kane's Timberline boys soccer team finished the season in impressive fashion, stopping defending 5A state champion Boise, 2-1, in the state final Saturday afternoon at Eagle High School.
“It feels amazing,” Kane said. “We also won the academic state championship so it was good all around.”
Timberline (18-1-2) won 17 straight matches to open the season before falling to Boise 1-0 in the District III tournament championship game.
So taking home the state title was the sweet ending the Wolves desired.
“I really thought we had a chance to win (the state title) from the very beginning based on the level of talent we have,” Kane said. “We have a lot of players who play at an extremely high level for club ball. So having players at that level and so many of them gave us a lot of help from the beginning.”
It was a matter of finding the right chemistry. And that came quickly.
“I'm very proud of our chemistry and the overall character of the boys,” Kane said. “I'm also proud of the way we carried ourselves on and off the field.”
Jake Anderson got things started quickly for Timberline, scoring in the ninth minute off a corner kick from Quintin Boggs.
That lead held through halftime.
Boise (14-3-4) tied it when Chase Kluksdal scored off a free kick from 40 yards out in the 52nd minute.
That's where it stood when Aydin Ege got the game winner on a free kick.
It was a physical match, but it was to be expected between two familiar teams.
“It wasn't necessarily a pretty soccer game,” Kane said. “The ball was in the air a lot more than both coaches would like.:
Kane said his team was prepared for Boise's strategy.
“Their primary weapon was a long throw,” Kane said. “That's how they beat us in the district championship. It's extremely dangerous and we were prepared for it (Saturday). We spent a lot of time defending air balls in our defensive third. The second concern was their strength and the technical ability of their midfielders.”
It's the fourth state title for Timberline.
And the Wolves did it without their leading scorer. Hatten Kai missed the postseason with a back issue, Kane said.
“We didn't tweak our formation or system, but we had to find other guys to fill his role,” Kane said. “He plays so well it was difficult to replace him. That's why I'm so proud. We did find a way with other players. We shifted some guys around in the midfield. It speaks to the unity of the team and the way they did it together in the end.”