EAGLE — Timberline junior goalkeeper Parker Gropp wasn’t expecting to play Friday against Rocky Mountain in the State 5A boys soccer state semifinal game. But the Wolves sure are glad he did.
The halftime substitute turned away a harrowing free kick and stopped one penalty kick in a shootout to help Timberline win 5-3 on penalties over Rocky Mountain after a scoreless draw in regulation.
Gropp, who came in for Ben Anderson after struggling with a back injury, saved Rocky’s second penalty shot, which turned out to be the difference.
“Parker had a massive shutout for us yesterday and has been fantastic for us all year,” Timberline coach Adrian Kane said. “We have complete confidence in both of our keepers.”
Anderson went relatively untested in the first half before giving way to Gropp, who kept the game alive with his save off a goal-bound kick from Rocky’s Hasan Alaali with six minutes remaining in the second overtime period.
The ball whistled toward the upper right corner, but Gropp got a fingertip on it to force it on the crossbar and ricochet back onto the field.
“Their keeper made a great save at the end,” Rocky coach Bill Taylor said afterward. “He tipped the ball just enough to keep it from going in — and that was all it took.”
Timberline (17-1-2) advances to face Boise for the state title on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Eagle High.
The game, which was played mostly in a mix of wind and driving rain, wasn’t without its share of controversy.
In the 77th minute, Dalton Bateman, who was on a yellow card for a foul midway through the second half, was shown a second yellow for removing his shirt.
On a ball kicked far out of bounds, Bateman hustled over near the Rocky bench and quickly removed a drenched long-sleeve undershirt. However, when he was putting his shirt back on, the center official showed Bateman a yellow card, subsequently ejecting him from the match and leaving Rocky to play with 10 men.
Players aren’t allowed to remove their jersey on the field, a rule intended to suppress unsportsmanlike celebrations. But the center official stuck to the letter of the law.
Taylor expressed his disappointment with the official’s decision after the game.
“The shirt was constricting (Bateman’s) movements and had he taken two more steps to the sideline, it would’ve been OK according to the rules,” Taylor said. “But I thought that the referee would’ve understood what he was doing.
“In a high school game and a kid’s last game, you have to have more common sense than that. There’s the letter of the law and then there’s the spirit of the law. I thought it was a pretty poor decision by the referee.”
Rocky’s ability to create on the attack dwindled with Bateman out of the game.
“Anytime you go down 10 men, it’s difficult,” Taylor said. “If it would’ve been anyone else but had Dalton in there, we would’ve produced some more chances, but it still would’ve been a challenge for us to score.”
But Rocky didn’t quit, surviving some close calls to force the shootout.
Cromar got a hand on a shot from distance by Timberline’s Zayne Davis, forcing it onto the crossbar in the 92nd minute.
Then in the 98th minute, Ayden Ege had a header glance off the post as well, proving to be the last real scoring opportunity in overtime.
In the shootout, Davis, Ege, Jake Anderson, Luke Pepin, Jeremiah Moreno all scored for Timberline, while Ryland McPherson, Rhyder Stevenson, and Hasan Alaali all scored for Rocky.
But it was the save by Gropp that proved to be the difference.
Timberline will face Boise for the third time this season, as the two teams split their previous two matches, both decided by one goal.
“We expect a very good game,” Kane said. “We know it’s going to be a battle, but we have confidence in our boys that we think we can pull it out.”
Meanwhile, Rocky (12-5-3) will play at noon against Lake City in the third-place game.
“The bad thing about losing a semifinal is that you lost a semifinal, but the good thing is it’s not your last game,” Taylor said. “I told our players, ‘Go end your season and career on a high note. We’ve still got one more game to play and we’re playing to win it.’”