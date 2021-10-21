EAGLE — After suffering through the torture of a shootout to beat Thunder Ridge in the state title game last season, Boise didn’t want to be in that position again, and Liam McLain made sure of it.
The Boise senior forward scored twice, once on a header in the first half and again on a penalty kick in the second, lifting the Brave to a 2-1 victory over Thunder Ridge in the first round of the State 5A boys soccer tournament Thursday afternoon.
Boise (13-2-4) advances to face Lake City (18-0-1) in the semifinal round Friday at 1 p.m.
“(Thunder Ridge) possessed the ball well, but Liam just took the game over,” Boise coach Mike Darrow said. “He had his chances to score and he did. But our defense has really been solid all year. We knew if we could keep their offensive players in front and not let them get in behind, we were going to be all right.”
The Titans dominated possession for most of the first half. However, Boise only needed a momentary breakdown on defense to strike first in the 35th minute.
Boise’s Chase Kluksdal heaved a long throw-in into the middle of the goal box. The ball trickled past a pair of defenders before McLain juked one defender to get free and then headed the ball into the upper right corner of the net.
However, Thunder Ridge stormed right back to tie the match, scoring in the 37th minute on a clever finish by Tyler Thompson. Junior Valenzuela collected the ball and slipped a short pass to a streaking Thompson, who got in behind the Boise defense and buried the ball in the lower left corner.
In the second half, Thunder Ridge continued its domination of possession, controlling the ball in the midfield but struggling to get many chances in the attacking third.
Boise had a handful of chances but nothing real threatening until a frantic sequence near the mouth of the Thunder Ridge goal following a corner kick. A pair of quick shots were turned away by keeper Adam Kennedy before a shot deflected off the arm of a defender, awarding Boise a penalty kick in the 62nd minute.
On the kick, Kennedy dove to the right side of the net but McLain went left, putting Boise ahead 2-1.
With time running scarce, Thunder Ridge adjusted its mode of attack in hopes of drawing level.
“We have worked through scenarios a lot where we were behind and needed a score, so the boys were mentally ready for that situation,” Thunder Ridge coach Corey Toldson said. “So, we shifted into a more attacking formation 3-5-2 to keep the pressure on up top. But in the second half, we were missing a little bit of our urgency and opportunities to finish.”
Thunder Ridge had a chance to score in the closing minutes of the game with a frenzy in front of the net, but the ball didn’t fall kindly to the Titans and Boise was able to clear the ball off the line.
Then the Titans had one final opportunity with just over 30 seconds remaining on a free kick from 32 yards out, but the shot sailed just wide right.
Thunder Ridge (12-5-1) will drop to the consolation side of the bracket to face Lewiston, which lost its first-round match to Lake City, 4-0.