EAGLE — With scoring chances few and far between, Rocky Mountain senior midfielder Dalton Bateman passed one up — and it was the best decision of the match.
The Grizzlies outlasted Borah 1-0 in the first round of the State 5A boys soccer tournament Thursday afternoon at Eagle High School.
And it was Bateman’s extra pass in traffic to freshman Hasan Alaali that ended up being the difference.
Rocky Mountain (12-4-3), which had been struggling to possess the ball in Borah’s attacking third all match, finally had its first real threatening buildup in front of the box in the 62nd minute. Bateman received a pass and considered shooting before deferring to Alaali, who was making a run on the outside.
“I trusted my teammates,” Bateman said of the play afterward. “I was going to go out and get the ball, but my teammate played it to me. I checked my shoulder right before I got the ball and saw my teammate, so I just played it to Hasan and hoped he’d get it in.”
But there was a second where Bateman considered shooting.
“Oh, I did for sure,” Bateman said of his decision on whether or not to go for glory. “At first, I was just going to go for it, but decided to trust him and Hasan took care of it.”
Borah (14-3-2) controlled the game in the middle of the field, bombarding Rocky Mountain keeper Myles Cromar all game long. But the Grizzlies’ physical style continually disrupted Borah’s offensive rhythm.
“Rocky did a good job of frustrating the guys through the middle,” Borah coach Jayson Transtrum said. “As our guys got frustrated, they started to play a little more individual and got away from what we’re really good at. ... When it got too physical, it took our guys out of it.”
Rocky Mountain coach Bill Taylor knew a physical brand of soccer was the only way his team had a chance against Borah.
“(Borah’s) the one team I don’t like playing the most,” Taylor said. “I lose sleep playing Borah and Jayson’s team. Their midfield three are seniors and have played together for a long time. They understand their movement and they really give us a hard time. So, when you’re playing a team who’s moving the ball technically better than you, you have to be able to physically disrupt their play. It had to be a physical game.”
Despite being under constant pressure by Borah’s attack, Rocky stayed under control thanks in part to Bateman’s play in the center.
“Dalton’s an engine,” Taylor said. “He goes and goes. When he’s on, most days he finds his teammates. And most of the time he can create things that other players can’t.”
With the victory to advance in the state tournament, Bateman and the rest of the Rocky Mountain team look to be creating an opportunity where there didn’t appear to be one until late in the season.
“We’ve been in this position before as the underdog in my seven years at Rocky,” Taylor said. “We’ve had some years where people didn’t expect us to be there and we’ve pulled off one of them. We’re hoping to do that again this year.”
Rocky Mountain will face Timberline (16-1-2) in the semifinals on Friday at 3 p.m. at Eagle High.