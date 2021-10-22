EAGLE — With the way the Boise boys soccer team’s defense had been playing recently, coach Mike Darrow knew his team could hold onto a lead.
The only question in his mind was if it could score against an undefeated Lake City team.
Boise midfielder Qussai Kadro answered that question with an early goal and the Brave’s defense withstood Lake City’s attack to escape with a 1-0 victory Friday afternoon in the semifinals of the 5A state boys soccer tournament.
“The defense stepped up enormously today,” Darrow said. “Lake City’s got some guys who are quick up top and can run really well. They’ve got a great attack and made it scary for us at times, but we were able to hold them off.”
Boise (14-2-4) advances to play Timberline (17-1-2) in the championship Saturday at 2 p.m. at Eagle High School.
But the Brave’s path has been anything but easy.
In the first round, Boise dispatched Thunder Ridge 2-1 in a rematch of last season’s state title game. And Lake City rode a 19-game unbeaten streak into the semifinal.
However, Boise has been up to the challenge so far and looking forward to the final one.
“It’s going to be tough no matter who we play at this point,” Darrow said. “We’re looking forward to the challenge. We know it won’t be easy, but I’d rather be on this side of the game than not.”
In the 20th minute, Boise got all the offense it needed.
Daniel Hirai took control of a long pass along the left side and drove into the penalty box. With two Lake City defenders harassing him from behind, Hirai slipped a pass across the front of the goal, which was knocked home by a sliding Kadro, who had been making an overlapping run and slipped in front of the defender at the last moment.
On the play, Kadro hit the post with his hip, which he had injured in Thursday’s match on a hard slide on the turf.
“I had to go for it,” Kadro said of his slide near the post. “It was all for the team. I wasn’t going to let the ball go out.”
The Timberwolves had two opportunities to draw even in the opening moments of the second half, but a pair of shots sailed just wide of the goal.
Boise’s next best chance to add to its lead came in the 62nd minute when Hirai collected a pass off a corner kick and fired it into right corner of the net past the outstretched arms of Lake City keeper Noah Acord. But Lake City defender Teddy Kessler cleared it off the line to stop the potential goal.
In the closing moments of the game, Lake City never really mounted much of an attack as Boise’s defense stayed strong with Boise keeper Arthur Langlet earning a clean sheet.