CALDWELL — It was hard to distinguish if they were tears or just the rain from Friday’s showers.
But one thing was sure, there were plenty of both the good and bad sobs following the Twin Falls' 1-0 win over Bishop Kelly in the 4A state girls soccer tournament semifinal at Brothers Park.
“Awesome, just so awesome, this is pure elation,’’ Bruins coach Katie Kaufman said after her team finally registered the win in the second overtime 10-minute period. “I’m just so proud of these girls. I can’t describe it, I’m just so happy for them.’’
While Kaufman’s tears were of the happy sort, it was not on the District III champion Knights’ sideline after falling one game short of playing for the school’s ninth state title since 2000.
“Yes, this is hard, very hard,’’ said Bishop Kelly coach Dawn Hill. “It especially hurts in that I thought we played them, but in a game like this, the team that gets the goal is the winner. Soccer is a funny game.’’
Statistically the game was as close as the final score with no team ever getting any kind of offensive momentum going. Shots on goal were nearly identical in the first half (Bishop Kelly 5, Twin Falls 4) and second half (four each) with the Knights’ getting regulation’s best shot at a score when Sophie Schmautz took a cross and put her left foot on it, but the ball sailed high over the Bruins net midway in the second half.
In the first extra session, the Bruins' Madelyn McQueen got the period’s only real threat, but Knights’ keeper Jacoba Luteyn smothered the try early in the period to send things into the final 10 minutes of live play.
“We just wanted to keep doing what we were doing, and I thought we did that.’’ Kauffman said. “It was grit. We showed a lot of grit, like we’ve done all year.’’
It wasn’t until around midway of the second session that Jaycee Bell finally sent the cold, wet crowd home with her game winner.
The senior took a long pass down the right side deep in the Bishop Kelly end, stopped and pulled the ball back to the middle before left-footing the ball toward the left of the goal, skipping the ball under a diving Luteyn for the game winner.
The top-seeded Bruins will be seeking the school’s first soccer title. Twin Falls lost in the title game last season to Preston.
Twin Falls will take on Vallivue (15-5-1) at 4:30 contest at Middleton High School.
Twin Falls (19-1) takes a 19-game win streak into the final after dropping its season opener to Highland.
“It’s something we’ve wanted all season but it’s so hard to get back to a championship game,’’ Kauffman said of her Bruins’ 2021 campaign. “It’s something we’ve wanted, though. I’ll say it again, we’ve shown grit all year. I’m so proud of these girls, what they’ve done this year.’’
Bishop Kelly (15-5-1) goes for the third-place trophy at 1 p.m. at Brothers Park against Skyline, which fell to Vallivue 4-2.
VALLIVUE 4, SKYLINE 2: The Falcons will play for the state title after getting past the Grizzlies.
Lizbeth Soto had two goals for Vallivue and Alondra Osuna and Gracie Soto each scored.
BOYS
BISHOP KELLY 1, JEROME 0, OT: The District III champion Knights got past the top-seeded Tigers in overtime in a semifinal.
The Knights (14-3-2) will take on Sandpoint (10-4), a 3-2 winner in overtime over Hillcrest, in the championship game at 7 p.m. at Middleton High School.
Senior Jake Dahl scored for Bishop Kelly.
CALDWELL 6, BLACKFOOT 2: The Cougars bounced back after a tough opening match to handle the Broncos.
Clay Walton had two goals for Caldwell, Yahir Esquivel had a goal and an assist, Fabian Arguello, Brian Ramirez and Axel Gonzalez each scored and Jaden Pineda had two assists and Yahir Flores had an assist.
Goalie Greysen Porter had five saves.
Caldwell (15-5-1) will meet Canyon Ridge (11-4-5) in the consolation final this morning at 11 at Brothers Park.