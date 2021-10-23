MIDDLETON — Jared Vreeland knew that there were brighter days ahead for the Bishop Kelly boys soccer team.
Two years ago, following a two-win season, the Knights coach looked at the underclassmen and the players he had coming in and knew that something special could be built.
On Saturday, that vision was realized.
Bishop Kelly beat Sandpoint 2-1 on Saturday in the 4A state championship game to complete the turnaround and add another chapter to the school’s storied athletic program.
“It’s the greatest feeling in the world,” said junior Colton Crawford, who was a freshman on the team that went 2-13-3 in 2019. “My team is my family and knowing how much we’ve grown and that we’ve gone through everything together, it’s just a fantastic feeling.”
It’s the first state title for Bishop Kelly (17-2-3) since 1996 and the first since the Idaho High School Activities Association began sanctioning soccer in 2000. Since then, several Bishop Kelly athletic programs have added state title banners of their own in the rafters of the school’s gymnasium. For the first time in 25 years, there will soon be boys soccer one to join them.
“That’s kind of the benchmark at BK, blue trophies,” Vreeland said. “It’s just an incredible feeling. The kids worked hard, we talked about this being our year and being a team of destiny. Just the way they came out and played, I felt like we were coming out with that. It’s just an amazing feeling."
Bishop Kelly was able to go unbeaten in the regular season last year and win its first 4A District III title since 2010 last season, but their dreams of a state title ended with a first-round loss to Jerome.
This time, the Knights topped 4A Southern Idaho Conference rival Caldwell in the first round of the state tournament, then took a 1-0 overtime victory on a Jake Dahl goal in Friday’s semifinal before reaching the summit a day later.
“The team has been playing together for so long, most of the team has been playing together since freshman year,” said senior Shawn Cabus, who transferred in from Eagle before the 2020 season. “It’s definitely that chemistry aspect. And then also, we all wanted it so badly. It’s been so long, we finally felt like we had something going. We had a strong team and we put everything into it.”
Cabus was involved in all three of Bishop Kelly’s goals. He had an assist to sophomore Landan Schweiger in the 19th minute, converting on a cross that Schweiger headed in. It was the first goal of the season for Schweiger. Bishop Kelly took the 1-0 lead into the half. Crawford, who had a team-high 25 goals entering the state tournament, had several opportunities to extend the lead, but his shots kept going off the right post and not taking the bounces they needed to get into the net.
“I was frustrated because when they didn’t go in it was 0-0, 1-0 and I thought that the goals really benefitted our team,” Crawford said. “But now just looking at the game, I’m just happy that we won.”
It was a Cabus cross attempt to Crawford in the 46th minute that really broke the game open. A Sandpoint defender got between Cabus and Crawford and blocked the pass, but it bounced off him and into the Bulldog net, making the score 2-0. Two minutes later, Cabus fired in an unassisted goal to extend the lead to 3-0 as the reality of the state title began to set in.
“It was about going down the flanks on the fullbacks, having through balls and taking them on,” Cabus said about his offensive success. “Trying to cross it in and get it to the line, I think that was the best play on offense.”
Ashdin Milligan had a goal for Sandpoint with about five minutes left, but it wasn’t enough to deter Bishop Kelly freshman goalkeeper Justin McGrew, who stood tall making 11 saves in net to help secure the victory.
“It’s a great feeling because it’s been over 20 years since we won our last state title,” Crawford said. “It’s a great feeling for our program, because it’s going to lift us up for all the years to come.”
CANYON RIDGE 2, CALDWELL 1: Fabian Arguello had a goal off an Axel Gonzalez assist, but Caldwell fell in the consolation final.
Greysen Porter made five saves for the Cougars.
Vincent Milindi and Riley Scott both scored for Canyon Ridge.
JEROME 3, HILLCREST 2: Ubaldo Palacios, Luis Chavez and Isaiah Nevarez all scored for Jerome, which took home the third-place trophy.
Adrian Milano and Giovanni Guiterrez-Espinosa both scored for Hillcrest.