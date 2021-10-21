CALDWELL — A huge smile — and an even bigger sigh of relief.
Both came easy for Bishop Kelly senior Shawn Cabus after his Knights topped District III rival Caldwell 2-1 in a State 4A boys soccer tournament opener Thursday at Brothers Park.
“This feels great but it’s definitely a relief,’’ said the Knights' forward, whose 15-2-3 fourth-seeded team will take on top-seeded Jerome in a 1:30 p.m. semifinal today.
“Just because it’s Caldwell, it’s so stressful. They’re such a great team and we’ve got such a history with them.’’
A history that includes last week’s district title contest, a match that required nine rounds of penalty kicks to determine the winner (Caldwell 7-6). Thursday’s victory was the first in three tries for the Knights, which fell 4-3 and tied 1-1 in the regular season before last week’s district instant classic final.
“This is a nice win, a very nice win for us. Caldwell is such a good team,’’ Bishop Kelly coach Jared Vreeland said. “Yes, we know each other quite well, which adds to it, I guess.
“But we believe this is our time. They’ve had their time. This time, it’s ours.’’
Caldwell coach Rhys Yeakley was just disappointed his Cougars didn’t do what it would take to make it their time again at a 4A state affair.
“We played terrible,’’ the Cougars coach said bluntly. “We had plenty of opportunities which we didn’t take advantage of.
“The kids played hard, but it just wasn’t to be today. At the end of the day, it comes down to execution and today we didn’t do that.’’
Unlike the offensive showcase that was the district final, Thursday’s opener highlighted the defenses, especially in the scoreless second half.
“They had us in our defensive half pretty much the entire second half,’’ Vreeland said. “Yes, today was different (than the first three matches). We had 4-3, 3-3 games, more scoring. That’s maybe due to it being state, that may have something to do with it. Maybe everyone was playing a little tight today.’’
Caldwell did get on the board first, junior Axel Gonzalez drilling home a wicked angle from the right side past a diving Knights keeper Justin McGrew for the 1-0 lead.
But Bishop Kelly answered quickly with 2020 Southern Idaho Conference player of the year Colton Crawford left footing his 26th goal of the season past Cougars keeper Greyson Porter for the equalizer.
That set up Cabus’ heroics.
With the ball deep in Caldwell territory, Cabus came up with a steal, took two dribbles before rifling the eventual game winner into the right side of the net.
“I kind of felt their center back and drove at him,’’ the senior said. “I let it go and it went in. For sure, it was a great time to do it. It was definitely a relief.’’
The closeness of the match was evidenced in the final stats, Bishop Kelly finishing with 11 shots on goal to Caldwell’s 10; McGrew finishing with 10 saves to Porter’s nine; and the Knights were whistled for fouls 13 times to the Cougars 10.
“They’re such a great team. It’s just too bad we had to face them in the first round. We’re the top two teams here, I think, along with Jerome (top-seeded at 13-0-4),’’ Vreeland said. “It’s too bad we had to match up today. But I’m happy with the result.’’
While the Knights and Tigers are set for a 1:30 p.m. semifinal, Caldwell takes on Blackfoot in a 11 a.m. consolation semifinal.