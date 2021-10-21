featured top story STATE 3A SOCCER STATE 3A: Fruitland girls breeze to win in state opener By IDAHO PRESS STAFF sports@idahopress.com Oct 21, 2021 Oct 21, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The undefeated Fruitland girls soccer team cruised in its State 3A tournament opener Thursday.The top-seeded Grizzlies breezed past No. 8-seeded Timberlake 8-1 at Vallivue High School.Fruitland (17-0-1) takes on Sugar-Salem (13-4-2) in the semifinals today at 1:30 p.m. Sugar-Salem topped Marsh Valley 2-1 in overtime.Junior forward Abbi Roubidoux scored four goals and senior Faith George had three to lead Fruitland. Senior midfielder Ashtyn Frazier scored a goal. In the other openers, Sun Valley held off Kimberly 2-1 in overtime and Teton knocked off defending state champ Coeur d'Alene Charter 4-3 in penalty kicks.BOYSKimberly, McCall-Donnelly, Sugar-Salem and Teton won state openers at Vallivue High School.District III champ McCall-Donnelly edged Coeur d'Alene Charter 5-4 in penalty kicks; Kimberly held off Sun Valley 1-0; Sugar-Salem shut out Bonners Ferry 4-0; and Teton got past American Falls 2-1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fruitland Opener Kimberly Sport Football Teton Penalty Kick Champ Soccer Team Recommended for you Load comments