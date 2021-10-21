Support Local Journalism


The undefeated Fruitland girls soccer team cruised in its State 3A tournament opener Thursday.

The top-seeded Grizzlies breezed past No. 8-seeded Timberlake 8-1 at Vallivue High School.

Fruitland (17-0-1) takes on Sugar-Salem (13-4-2) in the semifinals today at 1:30 p.m. Sugar-Salem topped Marsh Valley 2-1 in overtime.

Junior forward Abbi Roubidoux scored four goals and senior Faith George had three to lead Fruitland. Senior midfielder Ashtyn Frazier scored a goal.

In the other openers, Sun Valley held off Kimberly 2-1 in overtime and Teton knocked off defending state champ Coeur d'Alene Charter 4-3 in penalty kicks.

BOYS

Kimberly, McCall-Donnelly, Sugar-Salem and Teton won state openers at Vallivue High School.

District III champ McCall-Donnelly edged Coeur d'Alene Charter 5-4 in penalty kicks; Kimberly held off Sun Valley 1-0; Sugar-Salem shut out Bonners Ferry 4-0; and Teton got past American Falls 2-1.

