The Skyview High School boys soccer program is one of the most storied programs in the state.
Since 2000, the Hawks have made 14 postseason appearances with 10 trophies, including three state championships. But none of the players from those teams had ever taken home the state’s top honor — until now.
Jordan Sykes was named the 2019-20 Gatorade Idaho Boys Soccer Player of the Year Monday morning. He is the seventh straight Treasure Valley player to win the award and the first defender in eight years.
“I’m still in shock,” Sykes said. “I feel honored. I hope that this will influence other kids and other players at Skyview to push the limits and hopefully try to get the award as well.”
It capped a pretty memorable year for the junior.
He anchored one of the top defenses in the state. The Hawks (9-8-3) recorded seven shutouts and gave up a little more than one and a half goals per game on average. It allowed them to make a surprise run to the 5A state final. Skyview beat Thunder Ridge and Lake City in the first two rounds of state for the first 5A state tournament wins in program history. The Hawks then nearly won the fourth title in program history against Eagle in the 5A championship game. They were up 1-0 with six minutes remaining before falling 2-1 in double overtime.
Sykes was selected to the All-5A Southern Idaho Conference first-team and chosen as the 5A All-State Player of the Year by the state’s coaches for those efforts.
“This was easily the best year of soccer I’ve ever had,” Sykes said. “I don’t think I've ever went this hard at playing soccer before. I don’t know what clicked in me, but it was also not only me playing well, but my teammates pushing me to be the best.”
He also played in Spain as a member of the 2019 U.S. Youth Soccer Olympic Development team in March. He helped the squad go unbeaten with three wins and a tie. The 6-foot-2, 170-pounder followed that up by training with the Portland Timbers of Major League Soccer for a few days over the summer before breaking out last fall.
“Skyview played in a three-back (formation) because of how much they trusted Jordan,” Meridian coach Josh Dalmas said in a news release. “Nothing was going to get past him. His defensive skills, dribbling out of the back and all-around knowledge of the game is incredible.”
Off the field, Sykes has a 3.0 grade-point average and uses his spare time to volunteer at a local Young Life camp.
Recent winners of the award include Rocky Mountain’s Kristian Quiros (2018-19), Borah’s Ahmed Ibrahimovic (2017-18), Rocky Mountain’s Jonah Dalmas (2016-17) and Timberline’s Alain Murhula (2015-16).