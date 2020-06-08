

Don't miss a thing.

Subscribe now. You've used up your free articles. Support local journalism and stay in the know with an idahopress.com subscription.

Subscribe now Log in

Complete Access $30.33 $3.50/week for 52 weeks

Subscribe now Includes Home Delivery Tue-Sun

IdahoPress.com Full Access

Subscriber App Access

E-Edition Print Replica

Cancel Anytime!