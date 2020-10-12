Nadia Kincaid and Kaitlyn Slocum each had goals and the two-time defending state champion and undefeated Rocky Mountain girls soccer team topped Timberline 2-1 to secure a spot at the 5A state tournament.
Rocky Mountain, which improved to 12-0 on the season with the win, advances to Wednesday’s 5A District III championship game at 4:30 p.m. at Rocky Mountain.
Hayden Wilsey scored for Timberline, which plays today at 4 p.m. at Mountain View in a winner-to-state game.
Kasey Wardle made four saves for Rocky Mountain, while Audrey Taylor had six saves in a losing effort for Timberline.
KUNA 4, CENTENNIAL 2: Lexy Haws had a hat trick to help Kuna advance to today’s winner-to-stay game.
Celeste Pinkerton also scored for Kuna and Mel Johnson had nine saves in goal.
Centennial saw its season come to an end with the loss.
BOYS
CALDWELL 5, VALLIVUE 2: Damian Arguello had two goals and Caldwell secured a spot at state with a win over Vallivue.
Chuy Gonzalez, Axel Gonzalez and Yahir Esquivel each added goals for Caldwell, which advanced to the 4A District III title game on Wednesday against Bishop Kelly.
Rylan Tutor made seven saves in goal for Caldwell and also added an assist.
MIDDLETON 1, COLUMBIA 0: Braden Robinson scored the only goal as Middleton stayed alive with a shutout win over Columbia.
Isaac Ayala had an assist on the goal for Middleton, which plays Emmett at 6:30 p.m. today at Middleton in a loser-out game.
SKYVIEW 1, BORAH 0: Skyview stayed alive with a 1-0 win over Borah. No additional statistics were reported.
Skyview plays Boise in a winner-to-state game today at 4 p.m. at Timberline. Borah’s season ended with the loss.
EAGLE 2, BOISE 1: Calvin Warren scored for Boise but it wasn’t enough in a 2-1 loss to Eagle. No statistics were reported for Eagle.
Boise plays Skyview at 4 p.m. today at Timberline in a winner-to-state game.
Eagle advances to play Rocky Mountain in Wednesday’s 5A District III championship game.
VOLLEYBALL
EAGLE SWEEPS ROCKY MOUNTAIN: The Eagle girls volleyball team swept Rocky Mountain by scores of 25-12, 25-16 and 25-22.
MOUNTAIN VIEW TOPS WOOD RIVER: Mountain View won by scores of 25-20, 19-25, 25-16, 25-13.
BISHOP KELLY WINS: Bishop Kelly defeated Emmett 25-19, 24-26, 25-17 and 25-21.