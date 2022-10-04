Subscribe
Zayne Davis scored the game’s only goal as the Timberline boys soccer team beat Borah 1-0 on Tuesday to claim a share of the 5A Southern Idaho Conference title.
The Wolves (14-0-2, 11-0-1 SIC) finished tied with Boise atop the conference standings.
Parker Gropp earned the shutout for the Wolves.
EAGLE 10, NAMPA 0: Walker Ybarrando, Thomas Birch and Jay Orchard each scored twice as Eagle rolled in SIC play.
Krew Christensen had a goal to go with three assists for the Mustangs (9-5-1, 7-4-1).
BISHOP KELLY 0, BOISE 0: The Knights and Brave played to a scoreless tie in non-conference action.
Justin McGrew made eight saves for Bishop Kelly.
CALDWELL 1, VALLIVUE 0: Axel Gonzalez scored off a David Galvan assist and the Cougars, who had already clinched a 4A SIC title, picked up another conference win.
Horacio Hernandez had four saves for Caldwell (14-0-1, 10-0-1).
RIDGEVUE 3, COLUMBIA 2: Bjarne Mank had a goal and an assist, while Tye DeSouza and Sam Jepsen both scored as Ridgevue won in SIC play.
Gerardo Rodriguez Jr had 10 saves in net for the Warhawks (7-7-1, 6-6-1), while Michael Duran added an assist.
VOLLEYBALL
EAGLE 3, MERIDIAN 0: Delaney Bub had nine kills and Maija Howse finished with seven as the Mustangs picked up a 25-14, 25-14, 25-13 in SIC play.
Liv Manning had five aces for Eagle, while Rhys Layton picked up 21 assists and Avery Hassman had nine digs.
MELBA 3, NORTH STAR 0: Kendall Clark had eight kills and Charlize Sharp had seven aces and Melba won 25-4, 25-10, 25-15 in 2A Western Idaho Conference play.
