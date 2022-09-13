Zach Taylor, Kai Hatten and Jake Anderson all scored for the Timberline boys soccer team as the Wolves stayed unbeaten with a 3-1 win over Mountain View on Tuesday in 5A Southern Idaho Conference action. Timberline (11-0-1, 8-0-0 SIC) outshot the Mavericks (7-2-0, 4-2-0) 9-1 in the game.
BOISE 8, MIDDLETON 1: Daniel Hirai led the way with three goals as Boise won in SIC action.
Jackson Hammond, Tucker Smith, Baraka Dayi, Noe Kemper and Alex Hoefer all scored for the Brave (11-0-1, 6-0-0), while Dayi and Ben Colborn each recorded two assists.
BISHOP KELLY 2, SKYVIEW 1: Colton Crawford scored the game winner with three minutes left as Bishop Kelly picked up a SIC victory.
Cameron Wind scored for the Knights (5-3-1, 4-1-1) in the 55th minute, breaking a scoreless tie off an assist from Crawford and Skyview tied it with 10 minutes to go. Justin McGrew finished with four saves for Bishop Kelly.
GIRLS SOCCER
OWYHEE 4, RIDGEVUE 1: Ashley Wright scored twice as Owyhee won in nonconference play. Mikayla Venti and Lillian Denhardt both had goals for the Storm (5-0-3), while Tyleigh Quarters had the lone goal for Ridgevue (5-5-2).
BISHOP KELLY 4, SKYVIEW 0: Sophie Schmautz scored all four goals and Bishop Kelly strengthened its 4A SIC lead with a win against second-place Skyview.
Ellie Lickley (three saves) and Brooke Hutchinson (two saves) combined to earn the shutout in net for the Knights (6-2-1, 6-0-0).
Alex Barrass made nine saves for Skyview (4-3-0, 4-2-0).
CALDWELL 12, EMMETT 0: Caldwell got goals from nine different players, including three from Axel Gonzalez and two from David Galvan.
VOLLEYBALL
EAGLE 3, BOISE 0: Delaney Bub had nine kills and seven digs, leading Eagle to a 25-12, 25-13, 25-14 victory in 5A SIC play.
Liv Manning had eight blocks for the Mustangs (5-0, 5-0), while Avery Hassman finished with 14 digs and Rhys Layton had 17 assists.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 3, MERIDIAN 0: Chloe Hansen had nine kills, leading Rocky Mountain to a 25-17, 25-11, 25-15 SIC win. Hadley Bodell had 12 assists and nine digs for the Grizzlies (3-1, 3-1).
LIBERTY CHARTER 3, IDAHO CITY 0: Bella Hellwege had 13 digs and Aubrey Moote finished with 11 aces as Liberty Charter won 25-16, 25-23, 25-17 in 1A Western Idaho Conference play.