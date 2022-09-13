Support Local Journalism


Zach Taylor, Kai Hatten and Jake Anderson all scored for the Timberline boys soccer team as the Wolves stayed unbeaten with a 3-1 win over Mountain View on Tuesday in 5A Southern Idaho Conference action. Timberline (11-0-1, 8-0-0 SIC) outshot the Mavericks (7-2-0, 4-2-0) 9-1 in the game.

BOISE 8, MIDDLETON 1: Daniel Hirai led the way with three goals as Boise won in SIC action.

