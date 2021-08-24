We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
PREP ROUNDUP
PREP ROUNDUP: Rocky tops BK in matchup between state soccer powers
Nadia Kincaid had a hat trick as the Rocky Mountain girls soccer team beat Bishop Kelly on Tuesday in a nonconference matchup between two soccer powers.
Mylee Carver had an assist for the Grizzlies (2-1) who are the three-time defending 5A state champions, while Izzy Reyes scored the lone goal for the Knights (0-2), who have won eight 4A state titles since 2007.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, OWYHEE 1: Sophia Avalos scored twice for Mountain View and Brianna Abo as the Mavericks topped the Strom.
Victoria Pislari had Owyhee’s lone goal.
BOYS SOCCER
MIDDLETON 3, WEISER 2: Isaac Kim, Cole Biorn and Ryker Steele all scored for Middleton as the Vikings earned a nonconference victory.