Nadia Kincaid had a hat trick as the Rocky Mountain girls soccer team beat Bishop Kelly on Tuesday in a nonconference matchup between two soccer powers.

Mylee Carver had an assist for the Grizzlies (2-1) who are the three-time defending 5A state champions, while Izzy Reyes scored the lone goal for the Knights (0-2), who have won eight 4A state titles since 2007.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, OWYHEE 1: Sophia Avalos scored twice for Mountain View and Brianna Abo as the Mavericks topped the Strom.

Victoria Pislari had Owyhee’s lone goal.

BOYS SOCCER

MIDDLETON 3, WEISER 2: Isaac Kim, Cole Biorn and Ryker Steele all scored for Middleton as the Vikings earned a nonconference victory.

