Kaitlyn Slocum scored an unassisted goal in the second half as the Rocky Mountain girls soccer team took sole possession of first place in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference with a 1-0 win against Timberline.

Both teams entered the match with a perfect record in league play.

Ellie Stoll made four saves to earn the shutout for the Grizzlies (14-1-0, 9-0-0 SIC), while Audrey Taylor made two saves for the Wolves (10-2-1, 8-1-0).

BOISE 1, MOUNTAIN VIEW 0: Pressly Taylor scored the game’s lone goal off a Kunie Hirai assist as the Brave won in SIC play.

Sophie Hills made five saves for Boise (11-2-0, 8-1-0).

BORAH 3, MERIDIAN 3: Ellie Schatz had two goals for Borah, which played Meridian to a SIC tie.

Neva Broerman also scored for the Lions (2-8-2, 0-6-2).

COLUMBIA 2, MIDDLETON 1: Columbia scored on an own goal in the 72nd minute to break a tie and get the 4A SIC win.

Ellie Robertson had a first half goal for the Wildcats (6-6-0, 6-4-0).

Addie McCallister scored for Middleton (7-4-2, 7-2-2).

BISHOP KELLY 8, RIDGEVUE 1: Izzy Reyes had a hat trick for the second day in a row as Bishop Kelly won in SIC play.

BOYS SOCCER

BISHOP KELLY 1, RIDGEVUE 0: Colton Crawford scored with less than eight minutes to go and the Knights pulled within one win of clinching at least a share of the 4A Southern Idaho Conference regular season title.

Quinn Coffey and Justin McGrew combined to make five saves for Bishop Kelly (10-2-1, 10-0-1).

CALDWELL 3, NAMPA 1: Axel Gonzalez had a pair of goals as the Cougars took sole possession of second place in the SIC.

Clay Walton had a goal and assist for Caldwell (9-3-1, 8-2-1).

MIDDLETON 5, COLUMBIA 3: Trevor Scheuerman had a pair of goals as Middleton won in SIC play.

Isaac Kim, Quinten Takeuchi and Tyler Robinson also scored for the Vikings (8-5-0, 7-4-0)

VOLLEYBALL

CENTENNIAL 3, BOISE 1: London Ipsen had 15 kills and 16 digs, while London Ipsen had 27 assists and 14 digs as Centennial earned a 25-9, 25-19, 21-25, 25-23 win in 5A SIC play.

Julia Velasquez had 20 digs for the Patriots (5-3, 4-1).

PARMA 3, PAYETTE 0: Skylar Erickson had nine kills and four aces as Parma won 25-15, 25-12, 25-11 in 3A Snake River Valley Conference play.

Austyn Harris had kills for the Panthers (14-2, 4-1), while Katie Compas-had six kills, 21 assists, four aces and seven digs.

EMMETT 3, RIDGEVUE 0: Paige Tolman had eight kills for Ridgevue and Mikayla Basterrechea added 18 digs as the Warhawks fell 25-21, 25-23, 25-21 in 4A SIC play.

No Emmett statistics were provided.

MIDDLETON 3, NAMPA 0: Audrah Radford had 15 kills and 10 digs for Nampa, which fell 25-19, 25-18, 21-25 in SIC play.

Reagan Young added 13 digs for the Bulldogs (6-7, 4-3).

No Middleton statistics were reported.

