Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Kaitlyn Slocum scored the game’s only goal in the 23rd minute as the Rocky Mountain girls soccer team punched its ticket to the 5A state tournament with a 1-0 win against Owyhee on Monday.

The Grizzlies (14-3-0) will also advance to the District III title game against Boise on Wednesday at Timberline High.

Recommended for you

Load comments