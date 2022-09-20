Tye DeSouza scored three goals and added an assist as the Ridgevue boys soccer team moved into second-place in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference standings with a 10-0 win against Emmett on Tuesday.
Ivan Vásquez and Jhon Max both had two goals for the Warhawks (6-3-1, 5-3-0 SIC), while Vásquez also had an assist.
Cole Hernandez had five assists to go with the goal that he scored.
VALLIVUE 0, BISHOP KELLY 0: Bishop Kelly goalkeeper Justin McGrew made five saves, while Connor Blaisdell had eight saves for Vallivue as the two teams played to a scoreless draw for the second time this season in 4A SIC play.
EAGLE 4, TIMBERLINE 1: Ethan Juarez and Walker Ybarrando both had a goal and assist as Eagle won in 5A SIC play.
Jay Orchard and Thomas Birch both scored for the Mustangs (5-5-1, 3-4-1) while Krew Christensen had two assists. Mateo Bertagnoli made three saves in net.
TIMBERLINE 5, OWYHEE 0: Kai Hatten, Zach Taylor, Zayne Davis, Jack Buehler and Beltran Espasandin all scored for Timberline (13-0-1, 10-0-0), which remained unbeaten.
GIRLS SOCCER
BISHOP KELLY 2, VALLIVUE 1: Gracie Rhodes and Erin DiVittorio both scored as Bishop Kelly won in 4A SIC play.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Sophie Schmautz had assists on both goals by the Knights (9-2-1, 8-0-0), who got eight saves from Ellie Lickley.
VOLLEYBALL
BOISE 3, MERIDIAN 0: Madison Boggess and Lacey Dublin both finished with three aces, and Boise had 13 overall in a 25-16, 25-23, 25-14 win in 5A SIC play.
Boggess finished with 21 assists for the Brave (4-3, 4-2), while Ella Auchampach had 13 digs.
EAGLE 3, CAPITAL 0: Maija Howse had 10 kills and two aces, while Keira Adrian added seven kills as Eagle took a 25-17, 25-15, 25-21 in SIC play.
Rhys Layton led the Mustangs (6-0, 6-0) with 21 assists, while Avery Hassman had seven digs.
TIMBERLINE 3, MIDDLETON 0: Ava Brickner had 15 kills and four aces, helping Timberline take a 25-19, 25-17, 25-8 SIC win.
Katie Ryden and Aly Cox both had 13 assists or the Wolves (4-1, 4-1), while Cox added eight digs.