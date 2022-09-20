Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Tye DeSouza scored three goals and added an assist as the Ridgevue boys soccer team moved into second-place in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference standings with a 10-0 win against Emmett on Tuesday.

Ivan Vásquez and Jhon Max both had two goals for the Warhawks (6-3-1, 5-3-0 SIC), while Vásquez also had an assist.

Recommended for you

Load comments