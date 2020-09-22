Support Local Journalism


Gracie Schmitt had two goals as the Middleton girls soccer team started its season with a 6-0 win against Ridgevue in 4A Southern Idaho Conference play.

Kate Wilson, Sage McCallister, Addi Wyatt and Kylee Sinnett all scored goals for the Vikings.

EAGLE 2, CENTENNIAL 1: Olivia Taylor and Marrissa Baird both scored as Eagle won in 5A Southern Idaho Conference West play on Monday.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, KUNA 1: Amina Bah had Kuna’s lone goal and Mel Johnson made 13 saves in net in a 5A SIC West loss.

No Mountain View stats were reported

BOYS SOCCER

BOISE 2, TIMBERLINE 0: Toby Caldara and Chase Kluksdal both scored for Boise as the Braves earned a shutout victory on Monday.

Arthur Langlet and Alec Martin combined to make three saves in the victory.

CENTENNIAL 2, MOUNTAIN VIEW 0: Jai Solis and Austin Carmack both scored for Centennial in a 5A SIC West victory.

Roark Looney made eight saves for the Patriots to earn the shutout.

VOLLEYBALL

NAMPA 3, VALLIVUE 1: Audrah Radford had 15 kills and 25 digs for Nampa as the Bulldogs won 25-18, 24-26, 25-23, 25-13 in 4A SIC play.

Mackenzie Karpowitz had nine kills, while Reagan Young had 32 digs. Maddie Ehinger finished with 19 assists to go with 14 digs.

NORTH STAR 3, GREENLEAF FRIENDS 1: Hope Miller had 10 kills and five digs for Greenleaf, as the Grizzlies fell 25-18, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19 on Monday.

Heather Wagner had five blocks for Greenleaf.

No North Star statistics were reported.

