Elsie Wyatt scored her second goal of the night, and the game winner, with less than a minute left as the Middleton girls soccer team came back to beat Ridgevue 3-2 on Tuesday in 4A Southern Idaho Conference play.
The Vikings (6-3-2, 6-1-2 4 SIC) found themselves trailing 2-1 in the second half before Sidney Kim scored the equalizer on a breakaway.
Alia Ramirez and Avery Braun scored goals for Ridgevue (5-6-0, 4-5-0).
BOISE 5, BORAH 1: Five different Brave players scored in a 5A SIC win.
Logan Smith, Mia Barron, Pressly Taylor, Avery Howell and Maizy Kluksdal all scored for Boise (9-2-0, 6-1-0), while Sammy Smith had three assists.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 2, EAGLE 0: Kaitlyn Slocum and Nadia Kincaid both score unassisted goals as Rocky Mountain won in SIC play.
Ellie Stoll made two saves for the Grizzlies (10-1-0, 6-0-0) to earn the shutout.
BOYS SOCCER
CALDWELL 1, BISHOP KELLY 1: Nick Caceres had Caldwell’s goals as the top two teams in the 4A SIC played to a tie.
Greyson Porter made nine saves for the Cougars (7-3-1, 6-2-1).
No stats for Bishop Kelly (7-2-1, 7-0-1) were reported.
MIDDLETON 4, RIDGEVUE 1: Trevor Scheuerman had three goals to lead Middleton to a SIC victory.
Isaac Kim also scored for the Vikings (6-5-0, 5-4-0), while Cam Johnson and Quinten Takeuchi both had assists.
VOLLEYBALL
EAGLE 3, OWYHEE 0: Madi Hauskins had 13 kills and nine digs as Eagle earned a 5A SIC sweep over Owyhee, 25-15, 25-15, 25-16.
Avery Hassman had 13 digs for the Mustangs (5-2, 3-1), while Gabbi Roberts finished with 20 assists.
Samantha Hatzenbeller had 14 digs for Owyhee (3-2, 2-1)
CENTENNIAL 3, KUNA 0: Liberty Ipsen had 13 assists and 12 digs as Centennial won 25-12, 25-15, 25-6 in SIC play.
Eliana Tia and London Ipsen both had seven kills for the Patriots (3-3, 2-1), while Julia Velasquez had 13 digs.
MERIDIAN 3, CAPITAL 1: Taylor Bonning had 11 kills as Meridian picked up its first SIC win of the season, beating Capital 25-14, 22-25, 25-7, 25-14.
Malani Ogden had 10 kills for the Warriors (3-3. 1-2).
VALLIVUE 3, RIDGEVUE 0: Brooke Garman had 11 kills and 17 digs as Vallivue earned a 25-10, 25-11, 25-16 victory in 4A SIC play.
Faith Saindon had 25 assists for the Falcons (3-4, 3-4).
PARMA 3, MCCALL-DONNELLY 1: Skylar Erickson had 15 kills, seven aces and eight digs as Parma beat McCall-Donnelly 23-25, 25-14, 25-15, 25-17 in 3A SRV play.
Katie Compas had 12 kills and 27 assists for the Panthers (11-1, 2-1 SRV).