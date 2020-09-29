Faith Meine and Lindey Hurdman both had goals as the Middleton girls soccer team earned a 2-0 win in 4A Southern Idaho Conference play on Tuesday.
KUNA 4, MERIDIAN 1: Lexy Haws had a pair of goals and Melanie Johnson made six saves as Kuna won in 5A SIC West play on Monday.
Jayla Ponce had a goal and two assists for Kuna, while Natasja Davis also scored a goal.
BOYS SOCCER
BOISE 9, CAPITAL 1: Four players scored multiple goals for Boise as the Brave won in 5A SIC East play on Monday.
Tony Caldara, Jack Good, Nick Liebich and Joe Woodley all had two goal, while Caldara and Goode added assists.
Chase Kludskdal also scored for Boise.
VOLLEYBALL
MELBA 3, VISION CHARTER 0: Keylee Wilson, Kendall Clark and Kate Clark all had five kills as Melba rolled passed Vision Charter 25-10, 25-5, 25-6
Wilson added nine aces, while Kayla McCoy had eight aces and Maddi Bunnell added seven.