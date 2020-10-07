Tara Murphy had 11 kills and Kylie Taylor had 23 digs as the Eagle volleyball team beat Kuna 29-27, 25-19, 21-25, 25-11 in 5A SIC play on Monday.
Gabbi Roberts had 26 assists for the Mustangs, while Brooke Scott had seven kills and 20 digs.
MIDDLETON 3, NAMPA 2: Audrah Radford had 26 kills and 27 digs in a losing effort as Nampa lost in 4A SIC play 25-23, 27-29, 19-25. 25-15, 15-9.
Reagan Young had 29 digs for the Bulldogs.
Middleton statistics were not reported.
COLUMBIA 3, RIDGEVUE 1: Whitney Stettler had 13 kills, while Lexi Krmpotich had 26 assists as Ridgevue lost 25-19, 21-25, 25-23, 25-19 in 4A SIC play.
Columbia statistics were not reported.
PARMA 3, HOMEDALE 0: Sam Graham had 11 kills and two blocks, while Katie Compas had 27 assists to go with four aces and 11 digs as Parma swept Homedale 25-9 25-15, 25-12 in 3A Snake River Valley Conference play.
Maggie Shaw had 13 digs for the Panthers (14-1, 6-1 3A SRV).
GREENLEAF FRIENDS 3, VICTORY CHARTER 0: Hope Miller had five kills, seven aces and nine assists as Greenleaf took a 25-12, 25-22, 25-14 win in 1A Western Idaho Conference play.
BOYS SOCCER
BOISE 6, SKYVIEW 0: Calvin Warren and Nick Liebich both scored two goals as Boise won in 5A SIC play on Monday.
Nick Warren and Braeden Black both scored for the Brave, while Jackson Fornander had two assists.
GIRLS SOCCER
BISHOP KELLY 6, EMMETT 0: Mia Cartwright and Ali Chatterton both scored two goals as Bishop Kelly won in 4A SIC play on Monday.
Lexi Chatterton and Liv Benton both scored for the Knights.