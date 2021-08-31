Violet Rademacher had a goal and assist as the defending state champion Rocky Mountain girls soccer team opened 5A Southern Idaho Conference play with a 3-0 win against Owyhee.
It was the fifth straight victory for the Grizzlies (5-1-0, 1-0-0 SIC).
Nadia Kincaid also scored for Rocky Mountain, her 10th goal of the season, while Kaitlyn Slocum also scored.
Emma Merideth made eight saves for the Storm (2-3-0, 0-1-0).
BOISE 9, KUNA 0: Kunie Hirai and Avery Howell both scored as the Brave opened SIC play with a win.
Hirai also had an assist for the Brave (4-1-0, 1-0-0), while Mia Barron, Allie Bruce and Sammy Smith each had a goal and assist.
Sophie Hill made seven saves to secure Boise’s third shutout in a row.
MIDDLETON 11, EMMETT 0: Addie McCallister, Macie Steele, Lauren Landis and Crissy Lochhead each had a pair of goals, as Middleton scored all 11 of its goals before halftime to coast to a 4A SIC victory.
Elsie Wyatt, Kayelee Austin and Gabby Bermudez also scored for the Vikings (2-2-1, 2-0-1).
Emily Graviet had seven saves for Emmett (0-4-0, 0-2-0).
BOYS SOCCER
BISHOP KELLY 3, VALLIVUE 0: Quinn Coffey and Justin McGrew combined to make three saves as Bishop Kelly shut out the defending state champions for a 4A SIC victory.
Colton Crawford and Shawn Cabus scored in the first half for the Knights (2-2-0, 2-0-0), while Jake Dahl added a goal in the third.
Martin Bustamante made eight saves for the Falcons (2-3-0, 1-2-0).
CALDWELL 6, RIDGEVUE 2: Clay Walton had three goals and an assist as Caldwell won in SIC play.
Fabian Arguello had a goal and assist for the Cougars (3-1-0, 2-0-0), while Nick Caceres and Danny Torres both also scored.
Greysen Porter had six saves for Caldwell.
MIDDLETON 3, EMMETT 2: Trevor Scheuerman had two of Middleton’s goals, as the Vikings won in SIC play.
Tyler Robinson also scored for the Vikings (3-2-0, 2-1-0).
VOLLEYBALL
EAGLE 3, CAPITAL 0: Delaney Bub, Madison Hauskins and Liv Manning all had nine kills as Eagle opened its season with a 25-19, 25-15, 25-19 sweep of Capital.
Gabbi Roberts had 29 assists for the Mustangs.
BOISE 3, MERIDIAN 2: Junior Emma Merideth had 10 kills and 15 assists for Boise, as the Brave took a 25-15, 23-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-11 win.
Avary Spoja had nine kills, six blocks and six digs for Boise, while Carly Lewis recorded seven kills and five aces.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, CENTENNIAL 2: Mountain View outlasted Centennial with a 22-25, 25-16, 25-22, 26-28, 15-11 victory.
London Ipsen had 13 kills for the Patriots, while Julia Velasquez had 16 digs.
No stats for Mountain View were reported.