Damian Arguello had one goal, but was unable to get a second to reach the 100-goal mark for his career, but the Caldwell boy’s soccer team was still able to get a 4-1 victory over Columbia in 4A Southern Idaho Conference play.
Chuy Gonzalez had Caldwell’s other three goals, including a putback of a shot by Arguello with about 10 minutes left in the game that hit off the cross bar and sat just in front of the goal line.
It marks the first game that Arguello has played in this year where he failed to score multiple goals. Sitting at 99 goals in his career, he will get another shot at 100 when he faces Vallivue on Thursday.
BISHOP KELLY 4, EMMETT 1: Jake Dahl and Gabe Clement both had a goal and an assist as Bishop Kelly moved to 6-0-0 in 4A SIC play.
Henry Neal had five saves in net for the Knights.
CENTENNIAL 3, MOUNTAIN VIEW 0: Centennial won in 5A Southern Idaho Conference play.
GIRLS SOCCER
MIDDLETON 10, NAMPA 0: Addi Wyatt had five goals on senior night as Middleton scored eight goals in the first half on its way to a 5A SIC win.
Grace Schmitt, Lindsey Hurdman, Joise Brence, Grace Moore and Kari Blue each had goals for the Vikings, while Sage McCallister and Kylee Sinnett both had two assists.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 7, KUNA 1: Nadia Kincaid scored two goals, while Kelsey Oyler scored a goal and added two assists, as Rocky Mountain rolled to a 5A SIC victory on Monday.
Kaitlyn Slocum had a goal and assist for the Grizzlies, while Larisaa Wegner, Lexi Kofoed and Ari Siwek each scored.
Lexy Haws had Kuna’s lone goal.
VOLLEYBALL
BOISE 3, CAPITAL 0: Katie Black had 17 kills and seven digs, while Allison Ross had 10 digs as Boise swept Capital 25-18, 25-22, 25-19.
Olivia Evaro had 10 digs for the Brave.
MELBA 3, COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 0: Keylee Wilson had 10 kills and three aces, while Kate Clark had nine kills as Melba swept Cole Valley Christian 25-14, 25-8, 25-17 in 2A Western Idaho Conference play.
Kayla McCoy had nice assists for the Mustangs, while Kendall Clark had seven kills and three blocks.
GREENLEAF 3, WILDER 0: Heather Wagner had 10 kills while Hope Miller had six kills to go with nine aces and nine assists as Greenleaf won 26-24, 25-20, 25-16 in 1A Western Idaho Conference play on Monday.
Hannah Ralstin had seven assists for the Grizzlies.