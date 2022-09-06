Support Local Journalism


Qussai Kadro scored twice and the Boise boys soccer team beat Kuna 7-2 on Tuesday to keep pace with Timberline for the 5A Southern Idaho Conference lead.

Daniel Hirai, Ben Colborn, Noe Kemper, Jack Montgomery and Baraka Dayi all scored for the Brave (7-0-1, 5-0-0), while Hirai and Dayi each had two assists.

