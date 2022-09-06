...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 104.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
PREP ROUNDUP: Boise maintains 5A SIC lead in boys soccer
Qussai Kadro scored twice and the Boise boys soccer team beat Kuna 7-2 on Tuesday to keep pace with Timberline for the 5A Southern Idaho Conference lead.
Daniel Hirai, Ben Colborn, Noe Kemper, Jack Montgomery and Baraka Dayi all scored for the Brave (7-0-1, 5-0-0), while Hirai and Dayi each had two assists.
TIMBERLINE 10, MERIDIAN 0: Zach Taylor and Jeremiah Moreno both scored twice as Timberline rolled to a SIC victory.
Zayne Davis, Kai Hatten, Aidan Kearney, Drew Christie, Patrick Kane and Liam Scovell all scored for the Wolves (8-0-1, 5-0-0), while Ben Anderson recorded the shutout.
BORAH 2, EAGLE 2: Lucas Boockholdt scored for Borah and had an assist to Ethan Juarez as the Lions earned a tie in SIC play.
CALDWELL 6, NAMPA 0: Axel Gonzalez had two goals and three assists for the Cougars, who scored all six of their goals in the first half to win in nonconference play.
Yahir Esquivel added a goal and assist for Caldwell (6-0-0), while Fabian Arguello, Andrew Galvan and Jaden Pineda each scored.
BISHOP KELLY 2, RIDGEVUE 0: Andrew Nguyen had a goal in the first half and Colton Crawford added another off a free kick in the second, as Bishop Kelly won in 4A SIC play.
Justin McGrew made four saves to preserve the shutout for the Knights (4-2-1, 3-1-1), while Gerardo Rodriguez made 17 saves for the Warhawks (3-3-1, 2-3-0).
GIRLS SOCCER
BOISE 6, KUNA 1: Sammy Smith and Kunie Hirai both scored goals, as Boise remained unbeaten with a 5A SIC win.
Grace Hatch and Mia Barron both scored for Boise (6-0-0, 5-0-0), while Sophie Hills made three saves.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 2, MIDDLETON 0: Ari Siwek scored on a tip-in in the first half and Kaitlyn Slocum scored on a long outside shot early in the second as Rocky Mountain won in SIC play.
Bea Levi made eight saves for the Grizzlies (5-3-0, 4-1-0), while Annika Guerra made 16 saves for Middleton (2-3-1, 1-2-1).
BISHOP KELLY 6, RIDGEVUE 1: Sophie Schmautz scored three goals and one assist as Bishop Kelly solidified its spot atop the 4A SIC standings with a win in a game involving the conference’s top two teams.
Logan McCarthy, Taylor Deitzel and Kate Jaques each added goals for the Knights (5-0-1, 5-0-0).
VOLLEYBALL
EAGLE 3, TIMBERLINE 0: Delaney Bub led the way with seven kills as Eagle swept Timberline with a 25-12, 25-19, 26-24 win in 5A SIC play.
Rhys Layton added 23 assists for the Mustangs.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 3, KUNA 0: Chloe Hansen had ten kills and three aces for Rocky Mountain, while Anna DaBell had seven kills, four aces and two blocks in a 25-16, 25-10, 25-21 win.
Trista Miller led the Grizzlies with 22 digs.
MELBA 3, AMBROSE 0: Making her first start for Melba, Tariah Carter had eight kills as the Mustangs won 25-5 25-17 25-11 in 2A WIC play.
Emma Dillbeck finished with 12 assists for Melba (3-0, 1-0 WIC), while Ella Stosich had 10 digs.