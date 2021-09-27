Support Local Journalism


Colton Crawford scored twice as the Bishop Kelly boys soccer team stayed unbeaten in 4A Southern Idaho Conference play with a 3-0 win against Nampa on Monday.

Landan Schweiger also scored for the Knights (9-2-1, 9-0-1 SIC), while Quinn Coffey and Justin McGrew both made three saves to combine for the shutout in net.

BOISE 0, MOUNTAIN VIEW 0: Hugo Cabrera Gutierrez and Arthur Langlet both made two saves for the Brave as Boise played to a scoreless tie.

No Mountain View stats were reported.

