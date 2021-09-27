PREP ROUNDUP PREP ROUNDUP: Bishop Kelly stays unbeaten in 4A SIC By IDAHO PRESS STAFF sports@idahopress.com Sep 27, 2021 42 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Colton Crawford scored twice as the Bishop Kelly boys soccer team stayed unbeaten in 4A Southern Idaho Conference play with a 3-0 win against Nampa on Monday.Landan Schweiger also scored for the Knights (9-2-1, 9-0-1 SIC), while Quinn Coffey and Justin McGrew both made three saves to combine for the shutout in net. Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! BOISE 0, MOUNTAIN VIEW 0: Hugo Cabrera Gutierrez and Arthur Langlet both made two saves for the Brave as Boise played to a scoreless tie.No Mountain View stats were reported. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Save Boise Sport Kelly Arthur Langlet Hugo Cabrera Gutierrez Mountain View Stat Soccer Team Recommended for you Load comments