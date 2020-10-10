Mia Cartwright had three goals and Ali Chatterton scored two as the Bishop Kelly girls soccer team opened the 4A District III Tournament with a 11-0 victory over Emmett on Saturday.
Sophie Schmautz, Riley McGarry, Grace Rhodes, Liv Benton and Margaret Smock each had a goal and Emmett was charged with an own goal.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 11, KUNA 2: Violet Redemacher had three goals and Caitlyn Slocum scored two as Rocky Mountain earned a 5A District III Tournament victory.
Kelsey Oyler had five assists to go with her goal and Larissa Wegner scored a goal and added an assist. Mylee Carver, Nadia Kincaid, Lexi Kofed and Kelsey Jargstorf each had a goal for the Grizzlies, while Kasey Wardle made five saves in net.
Lexy Haws and Amina Bah scored for Kuna.
BOYS SOCCER
BOISE 6, MOUNTAIN VIEW 0: Jack Goode scored a pair of goals, while Joe Woodley had a goal and assist as Boise won a 5A District III Tournament game.
Braden Black had two goals for the Brave.
BISHOP KELLY 6, NAMPA 0: Shawn Cabus had a pair of goals as Bishop Kelly opened the 4A District III Tournament with a win.
Nic Taugher and Sebastian Carranza had a goal and assist for the Knights and Henry Neal had three saves to earn the shutout.
VALLIVUE 9, KUNA 0: Osmar Homez and Eduardo Huitron both scored three goals as Vallivue advanced in the 4A District III Tournament.
Gomez also had an assist for the Falcons.