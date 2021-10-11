Gina Rhodes scored with five minutes left in the second overtime period as the Bishop Kelly girls soccer team clinched a trip to the 4A state tournament with a 2-1 win against Middleton in the 4A District III semifinal.
Lexi Chatterton also scored for the Knights.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 3, EAGLE 1: Nadia Kincaid had a pair of goals as Rocky Mountain punched its ticket to the 5A state tournament with a 5A District III semifinal win.
Violet Rademacher had a goal and assist for the Grizzlies (17-1-0) who will face Timberline on Wednesday for the district title.
BOYS SOCCER
EAGLE 2, SKYVIEW 1, PKs: Ethan Cutler made Eagle’s fifth penalty kick attempt to secure a 3-1 advantage and keep the Mustangs alive in the 5A District III tournament.
BISHOP KELLY, VALLIVUE 1: Colton Crawford scored all four goals for Bishop Kelly as the Knights punched their ticket to the 4A state tournament for the second season in a row.
Bishop Kelly (14-2-2) advanced to Thursday’s 4A District III title game, where it will face Caldwell.
Justin McGrew made three saves for Bishop Kelly.
CALDWELL 2, RIDGEVUE 1: Jaden Pineda had a goal and assist as Caldwell advanced to the 4A District III title game and punched its ticket to the 4A state tournament.
Yahir Esquivel also scored for the Cougars (14-3-1).
VOLLEYBALL
EAGLE 3, BOISE 2: Delaney Bub had 11 kills and nine digs as Eagle won Delaney Bub 21-25, 25-13, 25-8, 19-25, 15-13 in 5A Southern Idaho Conference play.
Tara Murphy and Madison Ogawa both had 10 kills for the Mustangs (24-5, 8-1 SIC) while Gabbi Roberts finished with 20 assists.
NAMPA 3, EMMETT 0: Audrah Radford had 26 kills as Nampa came away 25-22, 25-22, 25-12 4A SIC victory.
Reagan Young had 28 digs for the Bulldogs, while Rykelle Sandidge had 31 assists.
HOMEDALE 3, MCCALL-DONNELLY 2: Jacy Parker had 12 kills as Homedale won 25-21, 20-25, 23-25, 25-22, 15-12 in 3A Snake River Valley Conference play.