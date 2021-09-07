We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
PREP ROUNDUP
PREP ROUDNUP: Caldwell rallies to draw with Middleton
Shaelyn Olsen scored twice and Chloe Sams added the equalizer with eight minutes left, as the Caldwell girls soccer team tied 3-3 with Middleton on Tuesday after overcoming a 3-0 second half deficit.
Araceli Maestas made nine saves in 60 minutes for the Cougars (1-4-2, 1-1-2).
Addie McCallister, Jessica Ramirez and Grace Moore each scored for Middleton (3-2-2, 3-0-2).
BOYS SOCCER
CALDWELL 8, MIDDLETON 2: Clay Walton and Axel Gonzalez both scored twice as the Cougars ran away with a SIC win.
Ernesto Hernandez had a goal and assist for Caldwell (5-1-0, 4-0-0), while Brian Ramirez had a goal and assist.
Cole Biorn and Cameron Johnson scored for Middleton (3-4-0, 2-3-0).
VOLLEYBALL
OWYHEE 3, KUNA 1: Ella Leishman had six kills and Samantha Hatzenbeller finished with 20 digs as the Storm took a 25-22, 21-25, 25-21, 25-15 5A SIC win.
Shaynee McWilliams had 24 assists for Owyhee, while Mikale Roy had five kills to go with 15 digs.
BOISE 3, CENTENNIAL 1: London Ipsen had 21 kills and 17 digs in a loss, as Centennial fell 25-14, 31-33, 25-17, 25-23.
Liberty Ipsen had 17 assists for the Patriots.
No Boise stats were reported.
RIDGEVUE 3, CALDWELL 0: Lilly Summers had seven kills and Mikayla Basterrechea had 13 digs as Ridgevue took a 25-8, 25-13, 25-13 win in 4A SIC play.
BISHOP KELLY 3, VALLIVUE 2: Brooke Garman had 21 kills and 15 digs, while Faith Saindon recorded 28 assists and 13 digs, but Vallivue could not get the win against Bishop Kelly, falling in five sets, 25-21, 25-17, 14-25, 22-25, 15-12.
Emily Garcia had 25 digs for the Falcons.
Bishop Kelly stats were not reported.
PARMA 3, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 0: Katie Compas had eight kills, 21 assists and 14 digs as Parma remained unbeaten with a 25-17, 25-17, 25-23 victory.
Skylar Erickson had nine kills and nine digs for the Panthers (6-0), while Austyn Harris had eight kills and 11 digs.
MELBA 3, HOMEALE 1: Jacy Parker had 10 kills as Homedale fell 29-27, 24-26, 25-16, 25-18.
Sydney Davis had 15 assists and 12 digs for the Trojans.