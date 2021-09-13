The Boise State front line of Lauren Ohlinger, Makayla Hansen and Alyssa Wissinger combined for 40 kills and 10 blocks to lead the Boise State volleyball to its biggest upset in program history as the Broncos knocked of 10th-ranked Utah 25-18, 16-25, 25-20, 25-21 on Monday afternoon in Boise.
“I’m really proud of our team and how they prepared for this match,” Boise State coach Shawn Garus said in a release. “We didn’t prepare like Utah was unbeatable, we prepared like we had a great team coming in and a great opportunity. You know, we’ve played ranked teams before, but I don’t know if we have beaten anybody as high as 10. It’s just confidence building for all the players and it validates all their hard work, and should motivate them to keep working for more.”
The victory extended the Broncos’ win streak to seven and improved their overall record to 9-1, tied for the best start all-time after 10 matches. In addition, it is Boise State’s third win ever over a top-25 team, the previous two came in 2016 against No. 17 Santa Clara in Boise and No. 20 Western Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
Boise State battled hard against a talented Utes squad that was coming off a road upset of No. 3 Nebraska on Saturday. The Broncos hit .280 percent for 55 kills versus Utah, which countered by hitting .211 percent with 51 kills.
Ohlinger finished the match hitting .353 percent for a team-high 16 kills to go with three assists, one service ace, nine digs, one block assist and 17.5 points.
Hansen hit .276 for 14 kills to go with her six digs and team-high six block assists, finishing with 17.0 points.
“We were high energy today, we played with great passion,” Hansen said in a release. “Our entire team played well, we passed well and we were focused. I thought Dani (Boss) did an amazing job distributing the ball which allowed us to play great.”
Wissinger hit a team-best .467 percent for 10 kills and added four blocks, one solo, for 12.5 points.
Jessica Donahue and Alli O’Harra each added three block assists, while O’Harra tallied a team-high three service aces.
Danielle Boss distributed 38 assists and had 12 digs to record her fifth double-double of the season, while Jolei Akima recorded a team-best 13 digs.
BOYS SOCCER
EAGLE 4, CAPITAL 3: Ethan Cutler scored twice and Krew Christensen had a goal and assist as Eagle won in 5A SIC play.
Tyler Jones also scored for the Mustangs (4-3-1, 2-1-1).
BOISE 9, MERIDIAN 0: Kye McAllister, Daniel Hirai and Liam McLain each scored twice as Boise rolled to a SIC victory.
Baraka Dayi had two assists for the Brave.