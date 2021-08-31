Don't be surprised if for a fourth straight year the Rocky Mountain and Boise girls soccer teams end up facing each other in the State 5A championship game.
What could likely change, though, is the winner. This year has all the makings of a Boise breakthrough.
To hear Boise coach Nicole Arsenault say it, the breakthrough should have happened last year.
“Then COVID happened,” Arsenault said.
The pandemic kept Boise School District schools from starting at the same time as other schools across the state.
Still, Boise ended up facing off with Rocky Mountain, falling 2-1 in the title game.
Boise (3-1) returns six starters from a year ago. They are: Sophie Hills, junior, goalie; Luka Biggs, senior, defender; Madeline Colborn, sr., midfielder; Samantha Smith, sophomore, midfielder; Logan Smith, sr., forward; Pressly Taylor, jr., forward; and Ann Liebich, jr., defender.
The Brave also return four other players who saw starter-like minutes last year.
“I really like our depth,” Arsenault said. “One through 19, anyone can come in at any moment and give use quality minutes and keep the level high.”
Arsenault is in her second year at Boise. She's quite familiar with the rivalry with Rocky Mountain. She was an assistant coach there before taking the Boise job.
“As much as you can call rivals friends, there's a lot of mutual respect there (between head coaches),” Arsenault said.
Rocky Mountain (4-1) returns six starters. They are: Violet Rademacher, sr., midfielder; Jada Torpey, sr., midfielder; Makena Doremus, jr., defender; Mylee Carver, sr., forward; Nadia Kincaid, sr., forward; and Kaitlyn Slocum, jr., forward.
Southern Idaho Conference player of the year, Rocky Mountain forward Kelsey Oyler, is starting as a freshman at Gonzaga.
Rocky Mountain coach Donal Kaehler said the Grizzlies aren't going to be as deep as last year. They graduated 11 including six starters.
“We have everything to do it (win state again), but there are no guarantees,” Kaehler said. “We're breaking in a new defense. So far things have looked pretty good. We've only given up three goals.”
All SIC teams play each other once during league. So the showdown between Boise and Rocky Mountain happens Sept. 10 at Rocky Mountain.
Kaehler said he doesn't know what to expect in league.
“If you come into a game cold you might get nailed,” Kaehler said. “We are not taking anybody lightly this year.”
In 4A, the SIC has lost a little luster the last two years.
Perennial power Bishop Kelly welcomes a new coach. The Knights are favored to capture another league title. But Columbia and Middleton are expected to challenge.
BOYS
5A
Boise is a shell of the team that captured the state championship a year ago.
The Brave return just three starters. They are: Chase Klukstal, sr., midfielder; Cory Cadwell, sr., defender; and Liam McLain, sr., midfielder.
“We took a huge hit as far as experience,” Brave coach Mike Darrow said. “We lost seven starters and we only have five returning players overall. They're trying to figure themselves out a little bit. With that much changeover they're trying to find their place on the team.”
Darrow's team is off to a 3-1-1 start.
“There's definitely some talent there and kids are stepping up,” Darrow said. “We can definitely move up as we get more experience together.”
Darrow tabbed Timberline (5-0-0) as the league favorite. He also sees Borah (4-0-1) in the mix. Centennial and Skyview are off to 4-1-0 starts respectively.
4A
Vallivue capped a dream season last year with a state title. But the Falcons are in rebuilding mode after graduating 14.
The Falcons return three starters. They are juniors David Campos (midfielder), Eduardo Huitron (defender) and Alex Barragan (midfielder).
“We have a lot of talented younger players,” Vallivue coach Christian Adamson said. “It's going to be an interesting year. We can still be very successful.”
Vallivue had to win a play-in game to earn a state berth. Once there there was no stopping the Falcons.
“They definitely believed in themselves,” Adamson said.
Caldwell is expected to return to the state power it has been in recent years. Bishop Kelly is another team to watch.
Caldwell beat Vallivue 2-0 in an early conference match.
Senior midfielder Danny Torres leads a deep Caldwell team.