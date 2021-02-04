Damian Arguello, Caldwell
• Scored 28 goals and recorded 12 assists in 14 games.
• First-team All-4A Southern Idaho Conference selection at midfield.
• Idaho 4A and All-Classification Player of the Year.
• Finished Caldwell career with 108 goals and more than 50 assists.
Colton Crawford, Bishop Kelly
• 4A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year.
• Scored nine goals and recorded eight assists.
• First-team All-State selection.
• Helped Bishop Kelly win 4A District III title.
Nick Liebich, Boise
• 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year
• Scored nine goals and recorded one assist as center back.
• Three-year varsity player who finishes career with 15 goals and three assists.
• Led Boise to 5A state title.