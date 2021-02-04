Boys Soccer Sports Stars

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Damian Arguello, Caldwell

• Scored 28 goals and recorded 12 assists in 14 games.

• First-team All-4A Southern Idaho Conference selection at midfield.

• Idaho 4A and All-Classification Player of the Year.

• Finished Caldwell career with 108 goals and more than 50 assists.

Colton Crawford, Bishop Kelly

• 4A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year.

• Scored nine goals and recorded eight assists.

• First-team All-State selection.

• Helped Bishop Kelly win 4A District III title.

Nick Liebich, Boise

• 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year

• Scored nine goals and recorded one assist as center back.

• Three-year varsity player who finishes career with 15 goals and three assists.

• Led Boise to 5A state title.

Tags

Load comments