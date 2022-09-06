It's hard to believe, but we're nearing the halfway point of the high school soccer season. State tournaments are a little more than a month away.
When it comes to 5A Southern Idaho Conference girls, Boise is off to a blazing start. And it's not unexpected.
"Boise is going to run away with it," said Rocky Mountain coach Donal Kaehler.
He ought to know. His team has dominated the SIC and state soccer the past half decade.
"I don't think anybody can compete with Boise this year," Kaehler said. "They're motivated. The last four years they've finished second at state."
Boise opened the season with four straight shut outs then prevailed in a 3-2 match against Eagle in which it was tied at 2-2 at one point.
Counting Tuesday, there are eight more league matches to be played by the month's end. That's quite a bit of soccer.
Boise blanked Rocky Mountain 4-0 in a season-opening nonleague match. They face off in a league match Sept. 26 at Rocky Mountain.
If no team can beat Boise in league play, there's a team that appears strong enough to give the Brave a run for the state championship. It's the same team that beat the Brave in the state final a year ago, Lake City.
Kaehler continued his review of the Brave.
"They have three very talented forwards, pretty good midfielders and a pretty good defense," Kaehler said.
So what does Boise coach Nicole Arsenaut think of her team that returns five starters?
"Our versatility this year is we have players who can play multiple spots for us," Arsenaut said. "I like their versatility. They're able to solve problems creatively together rather than waiting for the coach to correct it. They have a lot of pride in defending. They're as passionate about stopping goals as they are about scoring goal."
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Kunie Harai, a sophomore, is coming off a standout summer, playing on the Idaho Rush team that went to nationals. She's contributing greatly on offense. Also back is Maizy Klusdal, a sophomore, along with junior forward Samantha Smith, senior midfielder Evie Bretz and senior goal Sophie Hills, who is headed to the University of Portland.
And Arsenaut has some talented freshmen thrown into the mix.
"We're continuing to develop our soccer IQ and field," she said. "We've got a bunch of really good soccer players with A type personalities. Getting them to buy into a common cause is key. They've fully embraced that the last couple of years."
Rocky Mountain is young and inexperienced. Senior Kaitlyn Slocum, a forward, is back and Kaehler has some talented freshmen.
"It's a brand new team starting from scratch," Kaehler said. "We have a lot of talented freshmen. We graduated 12 and have just two starters back."
In the boys, defending state champ Timberline (7-0-1, 4-0-0) is off and setting the pace in the SIC. Boise, Rocky Mountain and Mountain View are also undefeated in league.
There won't be any separation in league play until the second half of the season.
4A
Traditional SIC power Caldwell is off to a 6-0-0, 4-0-0 start. Defending state champion Bishop Kelly is 3-2-1, 2-1-1 and Vallivue is 4-1-1, 2-0-1.
They should battle to see which team emerges with a shot at a state title.
In the girls, Bishop Kelly is off to a 4-0-1, 4-0-0 start and is clearly the team to beat.
3A
Defending state girls champion Fruitland has outstanding forward Abbigail Roubidoux back and will be difficult to knock off.