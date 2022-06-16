Borah High boys soccer standout Carlos Camacho was named the 2021-22 Gatorade Idaho Player of the Year on Wednesday.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Camacho as Idaho’s best high school boys soccer player. He is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade national player of the year award to be announced later this month.
The 5-foot-6, 130-pound senior midfielder and forward scored 19 goals and passed for 13 assists this past season, leading the Lions (16-3-2) to the 5A state quarterfinals. The 5A State Player of the Year, Camacho is a two-time First Team All-State selection and a three-time First Team all-conference honoree. He concluded his prep soccer career with 37 goals and 27 assists.
Camacho has volunteered locally at a food bank and homeless shelter, and he has donated his time cleaning yards for the elderly on behalf of Rake Leaves Idaho.
“Carlos is a highly technical player with a very good first touch and an incredible ability to play in tight spaces,” said Borah coach Jayson Transtrum. “He has a nose for goal and loves getting forward and being involved in the offense.”
Camacho has maintained a B average in the classroom. He has signed a National Letter of Intent to play soccer on scholarship at Columbia Basin College in Pasco, Washington.
Camacho joins recent Gatorade Idaho Boys Soccer Players of the Year Damian Arguello (2020-21, Caldwell High School), Jordan Sykes (2019-20, Skyview High School), Kristian Quiros (2018-19, Rocky Mountain High School), and Ahmed Ibrahimovic (2017-18, Borah High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.