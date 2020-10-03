Damian Arguello hadn't made a final decision, but he said he had been leaning towards leaving Caldwell High and abandoning his senior season to join the Portland Timbers Academy when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Academy to cancel its 2020-21 program in the spring.
But with the Cougars' midfielder returning for one final year, he has a shot not only at a third straight state championship, but is closing in on a rare milestone, as well.
Arguello scored three more goals for Caldwell in Saturday's 6-0 win against Ridgevue, bringing the total for his career to 98. With at least two goals in all six games he's played this season — including at least three in each of the last four — Arguello looks poised to reach the 100-goal mark on Tuesday when the Cougars (5-1-1, 4-1-0 4A SIC) host Columbia.
“It's easily a team achievement,” Arguello said about potentially reaching the mark. “They start it and I finish it, putting it back in the net.”
For Arguello the quest for another state championship tops his quest for more goals. But for the Cougars, much of their success over the past few years goes through Arguello's foot. As a freshman, he scored 12 goals when Caldwell made a run to the 4A state championship game before falling to Wood River. As a sophomore, he had 27 goals, including five in the 4A state tournament. After Caldwell fell behind 2-0 to Hillcrest five minutes into the game, Arguello scored goals in the 15th and 18th minutes, as Caldwell came back to win 3-2, its first state championship since 1996.
Last fall, he was the Cougars' lone returning starter, but led Caldwell to its second straight state title with an eye-popping 41 goals. He had Caldwell's lone regulation goal in a 2-1 overtime win against Jerome in the state title match.
“He's just always been that guy from a young age that doesn't really feel the pressure, doesn't really panic,” Caldwell coach Rhys Yeakley said. “He's just excited to go out there and play and even older kids leaN on his leadership. He's got the greatest work ethic and is the nicest kid. A lot these superstar players end up getting a chip on their shoulder or get a little arrogant. But even in practice, if we've got some of the kids on the team that are not as talented and he gives them a beautiful pass and they mess it up, in four years I've never heard him chew a kid out or get mad at him or expect people to be at his level.”
It wasn't just goals that he piles up on the stat sheet. In addition to approaching 100 goals, Arguello has more than 50 assists for his career.
“He distributes to his teammates. If someone else has two or three goals and he doesn't have one yet, you never see the look on his face where he goes 'I got to get mine now,'” Yeakley said. “There's been games where he hasn't been on the top of his game and you never see any panic or pressure where he has to be the guy. He's just focused on being a complete player and the goals are a result of that."
By the time his junior season had ended he was already entertaining the idea of joining the Portland Timbers Academy for his senior season. At the Academy, he would be playing against players of a higher caliber and getting more looks from NCAA Division I schools.
Currently he holds offers to play for Northwest Nazarene, College of Idaho, Westminster and Seattle Pacific. He's still waiting to see what offers come in before making a decision, hoping to find a right fit.
His dream school, he says, is the University of Portland, a program which has been ranked in the top 25 in recent years and earned an NCAA Tournament victory two years ago against UCLA. He's had some conversations with Portland coaches, but says he's working on talking with them more.
Playing for the Portland Timbers Academy could have gone a long way toward helping with that, but the COVID-19 pandemic dashed those dreams.
“After I heard it was canceled, I wouldn't say I was mad,” Arguello said. “I would say, now I have something to look forward to. I could play one more year in Caldwell, getting refocused, giving the same performance as last year and helping the team.”
Through six games this season, he has 18 goals, easily on pace to surpass 100 with two games left in the regular season. While reaching the mark would be a nice feather in his cap, ultimately there's a bigger goal he's looking to accomplish.
“Coming into this season I wasn't really focused on that, I was focused on getting another state title," he said. "But it's a goal to reach. I just got to thank my coaches and teammates for helping me get to that goal.”