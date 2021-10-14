MIDDLETON — A year ago, the Caldwell boys soccer team stood stunned on the soccer field at Middleton High School.
The Cougars had given up a game-winning goal to Bishop Kelly with 24 seconds left in the 4A District III title game.
A year later, Caldwell was celebrating on the same field following some late-game heroics of its own.
The Cougars rallied from a 2-0 first half deficit and then survived nine rounds of penalty kicks on Thursday to win 7-6 in kicks after playing Bishop Kelly to a 3-3 tie through 100 minutes of the district championship game.
“What I’ve been telling the team all year, we’re all there,” said Caldwell coach Rhys Yeakley. “Chemistry wise, sometimes it’s there, sometimes it’s not. We’re actually a pretty young team, a lot of our better players are juniors. So the fact that we were down 0-2 and didn’t collapse and start pointing finger, and they fought back and got back in this game, took the lead and never stopped fighting, to me that would have been a win, whether we won this game or not, just to build on for state. The fact that they actually got this win after all that adversity says a lot about how far we’ve come this year.”
Goalkeeper Greyson Porter had three saves in the penalty kick period including one in the sixth round, which kept the game alive and the game-clinching one after Fabian Arguello converted on his ninth-round kick to give Caldwell the lead.
That gave Caldwell (15-3-1) its third district title in four years. In each of their last two district titles, the Cougars have gone on to win state titles.
“It’s amazing, it’s the best feeling I’ve ever got,” said junior Jaden Pineda
After Bishop Kelly scored twice, Pineda got the Cougars on the board with a bicycle kick with 28 seconds left until halftime. It proved to be the spark the Cougars needed.
“I think going into the half 2-0, it’s a different story going into the second half,” Yeakley said. “Jaden hitting that bicycle kick really flipped the script and gave us momentum coming out of the second half.”
Danny Torres tied the game early in the second half and Sam Yeakley scored the go-ahead goal with 21 minutes left in the game, to give the Cougars a 3-2 lead.
That lead lasted roughly four minutes until Sebastian Carranza had the equalizer for Bishop Kelly with 17 minutes to go.
The teams kept each other off the board the rest of the way with the best opportunity coming late in the first overtime period when Colton Crawford seemed to have a shot at the game winner for the Knights, but Nick Caceres slid in to make the stop.
The two teams will possibly meet up in the first round of the state tournament with Bishop Kelly currently holding the No. 4 seed and Caldwell the No. 5 seed. The two teams will both move up a spot if Hillcrest fails to qualify for the state tournament.
GIRLS
BISHOP KELLY 5, VALLIVUE 0: Make no mistake, the Bishop Kelly girls soccer team remains on top of the 4A Southern Idaho Conference.
The Knights claimed their 13th straight district title with a 5-0 win over Vallivue, following a slow start to the season.
“I think we knew going into this year it would be a rebuilding year, since so many seniors graduated,” said Izzy Reyes, who had two goals for Bishop Kelly. “Once we figured out how to play with each other, we weren’t discouraged. We just had to figure out how to play our game.”
Reyes got Bishop Kelly (14-4-1) on the board in the sixth minute off a corner kick. Lexi Chatterton added a second half goal on a free kick and Margaret Smock and Reyes added goals 24 seconds apart to put the game out of reach. Grace Houser added a goal with less than 10 minutes remaining.
Jacoba Luten made four saves to earn the shutout victory.
Bishop Kelly struggled early in the season starting 0-3-1 after four games, including a 2-1 loss to the Falcons and a 2-2 draw against Middleton. But the Knights enter the state tournament having won 14 of the last 15 and 10 straight.
Bishop Kelly will be seeded anywhere between 3rd and 6th at next week’s state tournament, depending on how other district tournaments and Saturday’s play-in game pan out. Vallivue will be one seed below the Knights.