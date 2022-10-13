CALDWELL — As the Caldwell boys soccer team celebrated behind him on Thursday evening, coach Rhys Yeakley couldn’t help but grin just a little.
But he wasn’t thinking about how his team remained unbeaten on the season moments after dispatching Bishop Kelly 2-0 in the 4A District III championship game. He was thinking about what had happened a week earlier.
In the run-up to the district tournament, Caldwell seniors approached Yeakley about getting in an extra practice after they’d finished their scheduled practice— three times.
“We just turned the lights on and shot, just having fun as a team and getting some extra work in,” Yeakley said. “It wasn’t my idea either. They really wanted it and it showed today.”
Caldwell (17-0-1), which also defeated Bishop Kelly last year to claim the district title, will advance to the state tournament and await the seeding to learn its first-round opponent.
But the Cougars didn’t have to wait long to put Bishop Kelly in an insurmountable hole.
In the 20th minute, Axel Gonzalez intercepted a stray pass across the middle of the field just outside the Bishop Kelly penalty box. Gonzalez touched the ball to his left to beat an oncoming defender before cooly sliding a low shot into the opposite corner of the net to beat the Knights keeper.
Less than two minutes later, Caldwell struck again, this time on a cross into the box from Gonzalez. The ball glanced off a Bishop Kelly defender and fell right to Yahir Arguello, who kneed the ball into the net.
And that was all Caldwell needed.
“We knew we could hold them, but we were still trying to go for more,” Arguello said. “BK is a good team and we know they can come back, so we just had to keep playing hard and park the bus, so to speak.”
Caldwell’s starting backline has only given up four goals this season, something that gave Yeakley confidence heading into the match. But Bishop Kelly senior Colton Crawford shook that confidence early.
Crawford had a couple of good looks at the net but couldn’t get any shots on target. And after Caldwell took a 2-0 lead, Yeakley added some insurance, directing midfielder Sam Yeakley to shadow Crawford for the rest of the game.
“The longer that game went 0-0 or 1-1, Bishop Kelly would’ve had more of an advantage,” Coach Yeakley said. “So once we got those two goals, we had to man-mark Colton the rest of the game. I don’t know that he really had another good look at the goal after that.”
Bishop Kelly (9-5-4) understood it had a tough assignment, especially after getting shutout twice by Caldwell earlier this season.
“They’re more organized than a lot of teams we’ll face and might be the most organized team in the state,” Bishop Kelly coach Eneko Bereziartua said of his district foe. “They limit the amount of opportunities we’re going to get in the attacking third, and we got a lot fewer chances today. I thought we played good defense except for about two minutes.”
With District III contracting, the second-place team is no longer guaranteed a spot in the state tournament as the Knights will have to face Vallivue on Saturday at 1 p.m. to keep its season alive.
Meanwhile, Caldwell can rest up to make a run at the state title starting next Thursday. And Yeakley likes how his team looks.
“My best teams have always had the best character seniors,” he said. “And this year we’ve got some really great character seniors and more. Even some of the bench players who come in and play five to ten minutes. They’re great kids and they want their five minutes to come in and show what they’ve got. They don’t complain about playing time, they don’t argue, they aren’t jealous. They just love each other and want to be part of something special.
“And this year, what’s different are the seniors on this team who are the leaders of the team can calm people down and make people relax — all the things that I’m yelling from the sideline — they’re already doing with their teammates. We have guys who are more vocal and lead by example, from everything to the classroom to attitudes to soccer.”