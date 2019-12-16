The Idaho Press is changing things up for its sixth annual Sports Stars Treasure Valley Athletic Awards presented by St. Luke's Sports Medicine.
This year, instead of announcing our winners ahead of time, we're naming three finalists for every category. The winners will be revealed at our ceremony in June.
So without any further ado, here are the nominees for our 2019-20 Boys Soccer Athlete of the Year.
NICK BISANGO, MOUNTAIN VIEW
- All-5A SIC first-team midfielder.
- 5A All-State first-team midfielder.
- Scored 18 goals with six assists.
- Led Mountain View to state tournament.
- Signed to Air Force.
DAMIAN ARGUELLO, CALDWELL
- 4A SIC Player of the Year.
- 4A State Player of the Year.
- Scored 41 goals with 20 assists.
- Led Caldwell to back-to-back state titles.
DREW MORRIS, EAGLE
- All-5A SIC honorable mention goalkeeper.
- 5A All-State first-team goalkeeper.
- Made 49 saves to just three goals allowed.
- Scored nine goals with five assists as a forward.
- Led Eagle to the first state championship in program history.